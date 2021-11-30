U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.25
    -39.75 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    -410.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,338.75
    -52.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.00
    -34.20 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.76
    -1.19 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.23
    -2.39 (-8.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3340
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9420
    -0.6660 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,641.18
    -772.64 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.65
    +2.72 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.21
    -77.74 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Soveren launches from stealth with $6.5M seed funding to automate GDPR compliance

Carly Page
·2 min read

Soveren, a London-based startup that automates the detection of privacy risks to help organizations comply with GDPR and CCPA, has launched out of stealth with $6.5 million in seed funding.

The company analyzes real-time data flows inside an organizations’ infrastructure to discover personal data and detect privacy risks to make it easier for CTOs and CISOs to recognize and address privacy gaps. Soveren says some 10 million companies globally are at risk of violating GDPR and other regulatory obligations because of their failure to detect and resolve privacy incident.

“Security software successfully addresses security threats, but has a limited impact on addressing privacy challenges,” Peter Fedchenkov, founder and co-CEO of Soveren, tells TechCrunch. “This is because, unlike other confidential data that can be easily isolated, personal data is actually meant to be accessed, used, and shared in day-to-day business operations. We believe that privacy is the new security because it demands the same automated, continuous protection measures.”

Fedchenkov says the idea for Soveren came from his personal experience in the e-commerce sector. “We saw first hand how manual and complex data protection and privacy compliance is today. It takes more time, more money, and more effort than it really should.”

So far, Sovern has so far secured 10 lighthouse customers across software, e-commerce, travel, fintech, and healthcare in North America and Europe.

The firm is now planning to expand globally after securing a $6.5 million seed investment, which was led by Firstminute Capital with participation from Northzone, 11 unicorn founders including Airbnb and Mulesoft, Sir Richard Branson’s family, and a handful of global CEOs including Nikesh Arora, the chairman CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

Fedchenkov says, to begin with, Soveren will use the funds to expand its product team and to invest in sales and marketing. “We haven’t actually done anything on the marketing side yet, so we definitely want to double-down on that,” he tells TechCrunch.

How to handle dark data compliance risk at your company

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Plunge

    Natural gas markets collapsed right at the open during the trading session on Monday, slamming into a familiar support level near $4.75 underneath.

  • There’s a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person’s financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There’s a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Omicron Variant Drives Rise in Covid-19 Hospitalizations in South Africa Hot Spot

    The variant’s emergence in South Africa has driven a sharp increase in hospitalizations in Gauteng province during the past two weeks, although fewer patients than in previous surges are being treated for severe disease.

  • Google failed to honor 'don't be evil' pledge in firing engineers - lawsuit

    A group of former Google employees sued the Alphabet Inc unit on Monday alleging that it breached their employment contracts by not honoring its famous motto "don't be evil." In the lawsuit filed in California state court in Santa Clara county, former Google employees Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman and Paul Duke alleged that they were fired two years ago for fulfilling their contractual obligation to speak up if they saw Google violating its "don't be evil" pledge. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Rise of the (fast food) robots: How labor shortages are accelerating automation

    Five million people are employed in the fast food industry in the U.S. alone, but their tasks are monotonous and easily automated.

  • FTC orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and more to turn over information on empty shelves, high prices

    The FTC is ordering Walmart, Amazon, Kroger “to turn over information to help study causes of empty shelves and sky-high prices" for an investigation.

  • Oil could hit $150 a barrel with OPEC+ ‘in the driver’s seat’: J.P. Morgan

    Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver's seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.

  • Nissan to invest $18 billion in electric vehicle push

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Nissan's new investment in electric vehicles.

  • Walmart CEO says Biden supply chain push is easing bottlenecks

    Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon on Monday hailed the Biden administration's efforts to ease supply chain bottlenecks as the holiday season gets underway, noting the decision to extend port hours was having a positive impact on the flow of goods. McMillon added that Walmart had noticed a 51% improvement in flow through Southern California ports, a big help for key holiday categories like toys.

  • Ackman SPAC Will Need New Law to Beat Lawsuit, Investor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. will need to make a new law to defeat investors’ claims that it’s operating illegally, George Assad, who sued the SPAC, said in a court filing Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAssad asked the judge to deny Ackman’s request that the suit be thrown out.The lawsuit could ha

  • Top REITs for December 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for December 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • Amazon has floated the idea of buying HubSpot, says report

    One of the state's largest employers reportedly discussed the idea of buying one of the largest public companies in Massachusetts.

  • Analyst Report: Xilinx, Inc.

    Founded in 1984, Xilinx is the leader in FPGAs by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.

  • The Dirtiest Fossil Fuel in America Has Never Been More Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- The cheapest coal in America has never been so expensive, as demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel surges ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateCoal from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana more than doubled in the past month to $30.70 a ton, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence released Monda

  • Shopify average cart price on Black Friday weekend rises nearly 17% in the U.S.

    Ritu Khanna, Shopify Managing Director for North America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the early indicators from Black Friday sales.&nbsp;

  • Beyond Meat stock dips as U.S. plant-based meat sales cool slightly in 2021

    Yahoo Finance&nbsp;Live discusses U.S. plant-based meat sales declining as low as 0.6% in 2021.

  • Japanese Steel Giant Is Set to Hike Prices for Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top steelmaker said it’s close to securing price hikes from domestic manufacturing giants, signaling the balance of power is shifting from buyers to sellers as the alloy’s price surges. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map Debate“We’ve seen big progress in correcting contract prices,” Nippon Steel Corp. Executive Vice President Ta

  • Top Small Cap Stocks for December 2021

    These are the small cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • China sets rules to safeguard drivers' rights in ride-hailing industry

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China outlined new rules on Tuesday to safeguard the rights of drivers in its giant ride-hailing industry, requiring operators of the services to provide them with social insurance and make their earnings public. In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms. The rules came after Chinese regulators told companies including Didi Global, Meituan, Alibaba Group's Ele.me and Tencent Holdings in September to improve how they distributed incomes and ensure rest periods for drivers and food-delivery riders.