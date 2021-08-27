Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sovos intends to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “SOVO.”



J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel, and William Blair will also act as book-running managers, and Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, focused on acquiring and building authentic, great-tasting brands that seamlessly fit into consumers’ lives. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are at once genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Sovos@icrinc.com



