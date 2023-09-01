What Sovos Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOVO) 27% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 27% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 50%.

After such a large jump in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Sovos Brands is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 2.4x, considering almost half the companies in the United States' Food industry have P/S ratios below 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Sovos Brands Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Sovos Brands as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Sovos Brands' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 21%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 68% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 5.9% as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 4.0% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Sovos Brands is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Sovos Brands' P/S

Sovos Brands shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Analysts are forecasting Sovos Brands' revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. When we see revenue growth that just matches the industry, we don't expect elevates P/S figures to remain inflated for the long-term. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Having said that, be aware Sovos Brands is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Having said that, be aware Sovos Brands is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

