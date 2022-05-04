U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Sovrn Adds New CTO to Lead and Scale Technological Innovation

·3 min read

Demetrius Comes, former CISO and VP of Engineering at GoDaddy, joins Sovrn to drive platform evolution

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn, a publisher technology platform that empowers content creators to remain independent and thrive on the Open Web, announced today that Demetrius Comes has joined the company's leadership team as chief technology officer to oversee all of its technology efforts, innovations and platforms. With an extensive technical background and experience leading interdisciplinary teams that develop systems working at internet scale, his hire brings to Sovrn a fresh perspective and vision to amplify and evolve its easy-to-use, multi-product publisher platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Sovrn Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Sovrn Holdings, Inc.)

Comes, a product-minded executive leader, brings more than three decades of experience in distributed architectures; software development, engineering and operations; and cyber security, both on premises and in the cloud. In his role with Sovrn, Comes will partner with CEO Walter Knapp and the executive leadership team to create and drive company strategy, goals and execution to align diverse technology and teams to a single, cohesive platform.

"I am thrilled to have Demetrius at the helm of technological and solution innovation at Sovrn," said Knapp. "His deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based scale and leading diverse teams will help us achieve our vision."

Most recently, Comes was the chief information and security officer and vice president of engineering at GoDaddy where he spearheaded all cyber security related matters and led its application services team, responsible for all core technologies at the company, including its Amazon Web Services cloud excellence team. Previous roles at GoDaddy during his seven years with the company included a role as the vice president of engineering hosting where he led the architecture of all hosting products, responsible for over $500 million in revenue. Prior to his tenure at GoDaddy, Comes held senior-level positions at several technology companies, primarily in the gaming industry, including at ELine Media, Warner Bros. Games and Petroglyph Games. Comes holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of Akron in Ohio.

"I'm excited to join Sovrn at such a transformational stage in the company's journey," said Comes. "I look forward to collaborating with the executive, engineering, product and go-to-market teams to scale and drive product innovation and exceptional customer experience."

About Sovrn
Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, London and San Diego.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across more than 60,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 400 million active consumers across more than 20 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't. www.sovrn.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sovrn-adds-new-cto-to-lead-and-scale-technological-innovation-301539160.html

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.

