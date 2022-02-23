U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,288.77
    -15.99 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,525.69
    -70.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,298.06
    -83.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.09
    -11.09 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.43
    +0.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0640
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,658.54
    +1,041.98 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.67
    +15.29 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.15
    +0.94 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Sovrn Adds Depth and Diversity to Its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TTEC

Judi A. Hand and Aaron Samuels bring new voices and broad experience to enhance company's vision for impact and growth

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sovrn announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, Judi A. Hand and Aaron Samuels. Hand joined the Board on February 9, 2022, and Samuels joined on November 11, 2021. Following their appointment, the Board is now composed of eight directors, four of whom are independent.

Sovrn adds Judi A. Hand and Aaron Samuels to its Board of Directors.
Sovrn adds Judi A. Hand and Aaron Samuels to its Board of Directors.

"Aaron and Judi joining the Sovrn Board adds diversity of skills and perspectives to an already powerhouse Board of Directors," said Walter Knapp, Sovrn CEO. "Judi's deep leadership experience at some of the largest public companies in the world combined with Aaron's creative approach to entrepreneurship will be invaluable to Sovrn as we grow our business and pursue our mission of continuing to help publishers thrive on the open web."

Hand is currently the executive vice president and chief revenue officer of TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience technology and services innovators serving many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. She brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience from senior positions at telecom industry leaders including AT&T, Northwestern Bell, US West and Qwest. Beginning June 2020, Hand has served as a member of the board of directors of Ooma, Inc., a communications platform for businesses and consumers, and previously served as a member of the board of directors of Manitoba Telecom Services, Inc., a Canada telecommunication company. Hand holds an MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in communications from the University of Nebraska.

"I am thrilled to join the Sovrn Board and I look forward to lending my experience in sales and marketing leadership to help steer the company's strategy and future growth," said Hand.

Samuels is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Blavity Inc., the largest global media company focusing on Black Millennials and Gen Z, reaching over 100 million people per month. Blavity Inc. also operates the AfroTech conference, the largest Black technology conference in the world. He brings a broad swath of experience across strategic consulting, product management, ad operations, and investing, serving as a scout investor with Canaan Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners and as an investment partner at The Community Fund, focusing on diverse and under-networked founders. Samuels received his undergraduate business degree from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

"I believe independent publishers should have the same ability to monetize their audiences as the large media conglomerates," Samuels said. "I believe Sovrn is democratizing the toolkit to unlock this possibility and I am excited to bring my experience and insights to accelerate their efforts."

About Sovrn
Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, San Diego and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across 40,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 300 million active consumers across more than 11 billion pageviews every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sovrn-adds-depth-and-diversity-to-its-board-of-directors-301488176.html

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Is Soaring Today

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) is out with earnings and though very little money is coming in, the company's financial position is on the upswing. Space tourism start-up Virgin Galactic hasn't had much to show for its efforts so far, launching founder Richard Branson into space last summer but then suffering a series of setbacks that has delayed commercial launch. The company's fourth-quarter results were a reminder of its current position: Virgin Galactic lost $0.31 per share on revenue of just $141,000.

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Stock Market Bounce Fades Amid Ukraine Worries; This Stock Soars More Than 90%

    Stock market gains faded in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday as the market remained in a precarious state.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Worried About Inflation? Try the 10 Highest-Yielding S&P 500 Stocks.

    With markets increasingly in risk-off mode and inflation brewing, dividend stocks are good additions to equity portfolios. Barron’s screened for S&P 500 members with the highest yields. IBM, Kinder Morgan, and Altria make the list.

  • Palo Alto Is Leading the Nasdaq Higher, but 1 Biotech Is Getting Crushed Wednesday

    The broader stock market has entered an official 10% correction, but for investors focusing on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), double-digit declines from recent highs are nothing new. On Wednesday morning, though, Nasdaq investors saw a little light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, with futures on the index rising more than 1% as of 8:30 a.m. ET. There's even more volatility lurking under the surface of major stock market indexes, with good news celebrated but bad news punished.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Intel Corporation (INTC)

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]