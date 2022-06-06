U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,139.50
    +30.96 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,020.40
    +120.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,126.49
    +113.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.73
    +12.67 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.48
    -0.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.26 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0760 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7970
    +0.9370 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,325.60
    +1,267.20 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.48
    -1.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Sowmyanarayan Sampath named Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VZ
    Watchlist
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced the appointment of Sowmyanarayan Sampath to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business, effective July 1, 2022. He will succeed Tami Erwin, who will assume the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of 2022. Sampath will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. 

“Sampath brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and critical network infrastructure on behalf of business customers to his new role at Verizon, plus extensive knowledge of products and their role in powering enterprise growth and global security,” said Vestberg. “I am proud of the Verizon Business team’s drive and continued growth as part of our customer-facing transformation model. Given Sampath’s distinguished Verizon tenure, this will be a seamless transition and I expect him to continue the business momentum.”

Sampath joined Verizon in 2014 and currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business.  He has been a decisive driving force behind the organizations’ commercial success, its culture of shared success and relentless focus on customer needs.

Over the years, Sampath has served in several strategic roles at Verizon. He joined as SVP of Business Transformation, transforming the operating model of Verizon and creating two of the company’s largest core initiatives – Network Transformation and OneFiber. As Chief Product Officer for the Consumer and Enterprise businesses, he led joint initiatives across networks, IoT, next-generation video, and developing the 5G product portfolio. Sampath then operated as Chief Financial Officer at Verizon Media Group, focused on Strategy and Transformation, before becoming President of Global Enterprise, where he spearheaded the commercial launch of Verizon’s 5G networks and multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions.

“I come to this role from a very diverse background, a mindset to constantly learn and a mission to lead with kindness and integrity during this critical moment of radical digitization for our customers, '' said Sampath. “The Verizon Business team is absolutely the best in the business and I am committed to ensuring we continue to build on the momentum and success we have shared together thus far. The time is now to disrupt the industry and stay laser focused on transformational outcomes for our customers and how Verizon serves their needs.”

Sampath succeeds Tami Erwin, who has served as Verizon Business CEO since 2019. During her tenure, Erwin positioned Verizon Business as the partner of choice for customers’ digital transformation efforts. Prior to her current position, she played a crucial role in the evolution and growth of Verizon’s wireline and wireless business segments. She was previously the head of operations for Verizon Wireless, and led Verizon Fios, the nation’s largest residential and commercial fiber network. Earlier in her career, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon Wireless and led the business’ west region, taking it from fourth place to first place.

Vestberg added: “In her 35 years with Verizon and its predecessor companies, Tami has been a trailblazer who has led mission critical initiatives across all areas of our company, from wireless, to wireline, to enterprise. She has always demonstrated a customer-first approach, created blueprints for success and delivered exceptional results. The breadth of her career, impact of her leadership and the legacy she’s leaving behind should be an inspiration to us all.”

Media contact:

Ben Trounson
ben.trounson@verizon.com

Lauren Schulz
lauren.schulz@verizon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Sta

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Top EV Stocks?

    As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected roughly 21% this year. Investors had long been divided on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success as an EV maker. The debate has instead now shifted to the high valuation of Tesla stock.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In. With the growing acceptance of cannabis among global consumers and their elected representatives, the CBD market has […]

  • How Much Of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Solid Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]