SOXL Sees 10% AUM Gain; ETF Weekly Flows
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
3,609.05
248,313.00
1.45
2,412.79
422,748.72
0.57
2,094.04
432,543.37
0.48
1,079.04
115,866.47
0.93
900.62
8,863.73
10.16
747.94
372,115.31
0.20
631.24
104,655.16
0.60
614.43
33,131.42
1.85
572.49
32,594.85
1.76
502.57
111,041.55
0.45
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,276.78
498,848.17
-0.26
-1,060.17
58,283.25
-1.82
-936.58
16,782.04
-5.58
-893.98
34,036.34
-2.63
-793.64
31,679.08
-2.51
-752.43
27,991.05
-2.69
-744.07
17,972.23
-4.14
-679.81
17,075.35
-3.98
-633.33
45,078.66
-1.40
-578.76
19,380.98
-2.99
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
19.64
7,446.94
0.26%
Asset Allocation
-28.55
17,267.83
-0.17%
Commodities
353.17
144,155.79
0.24%
Currency
-399.38
57,364.47
-0.70%
International Equity
-2,774.74
1,416,156.64
-0.20%
International Fixed Income
688.06
188,491.50
0.37%
Inverse
-111.72
15,321.88
-0.73%
Leveraged
335.68
84,049.60
0.40%
U.S. Equity
8,366.17
5,243,110.27
0.16%
U.S. Fixed Income
-583.77
1,354,291.83
-0.04%
Total:
5,864.56
8,527,656.74
0.07%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
653.31
7,391.28
8.84%
Asset Allocation
18.53
17,917.41
0.10%
Commodities
-5,209.09
132,348.80
-3.94%
Currency
12,487.88
61,946.91
20.16%
International Equity
27,733.27
1,468,228.13
1.89%
International Fixed Income
9,522.25
185,981.28
5.12%
Inverse
-198.38
13,327.62
-1.49%
Leveraged
-1,887.02
97,994.46
-1.93%
U.S. Equity
112,070.65
5,509,849.23
2.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
41,502.01
1,379,808.03
3.01%
Total:
196,693.42
8,874,793.14
2.22%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
505,008.00
1,945.82%%
475,642.00
1,698.32%%
242.00
1,605.95%%
545,227.00
1,593.76%%
478,854.00
1,517.89%%
284,534.00
1,447.15%%
567,992.00
1,184.07%%
382,764.00
1,120.23%%
418,346.00
964.45%%
48,594.00
938.03%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
5.31%
17,455,066
1,289.91
4.79%
792,347
75.68
3.89%
2,501
0.51
2.94%
62,848
116.75
2.89%
38,715,843
1,064.50
2.11%
59,064
13.19
2.11%
171,164
120.91
2.03%
345,043
798.91
2.02%
26,018
28.48
1.98%
33,297,268
845.49
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
65.54%
0.35%
19,380.98
48.38%
0.33%
2,381.30
47.88%
0.13%
16.79
47.77%
12.17
46.35%
0.44%
20.12
45.03%
11.64
44.96%
0.06%
2.38
43.34%
-0.41%
6.94
40.23%
-0.43%
50.26
38.68%
-0.79%
5.14
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.