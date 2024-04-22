SOXL Sees 10% AUM Gain; ETF Weekly Flows

etf.com Staff
5 min read
0
In this article:
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

3,609.05

248,313.00

1.45

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

2,412.79

422,748.72

0.57

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

2,094.04

432,543.37

0.48

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

1,079.04

115,866.47

0.93

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

900.62

8,863.73

10.16

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

747.94

372,115.31

0.20

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

631.24

104,655.16

0.60

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

614.43

33,131.42

1.85

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

572.49

32,594.85

1.76

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

502.57

111,041.55

0.45



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,276.78

498,848.17

-0.26

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-1,060.17

58,283.25

-1.82

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-936.58

16,782.04

-5.58

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-893.98

34,036.34

-2.63

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-793.64

31,679.08

-2.51

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-752.43

27,991.05

-2.69

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

-744.07

17,972.23

-4.14

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-679.81

17,075.35

-3.98

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-633.33

45,078.66

-1.40

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-578.76

19,380.98

-2.99



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

19.64

7,446.94

0.26%

Asset Allocation

-28.55

17,267.83

-0.17%

Commodities

353.17

144,155.79

0.24%

Currency

-399.38

57,364.47

-0.70%

International Equity

-2,774.74

1,416,156.64

-0.20%

International Fixed Income

688.06

188,491.50

0.37%

Inverse

-111.72

15,321.88

-0.73%

Leveraged

335.68

84,049.60

0.40%

U.S. Equity

8,366.17

5,243,110.27

0.16%

U.S. Fixed Income

-583.77

1,354,291.83

-0.04%

Total:

5,864.56

8,527,656.74

0.07%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

653.31

7,391.28

8.84%

Asset Allocation

18.53

17,917.41

0.10%

Commodities

-5,209.09

132,348.80

-3.94%

Currency

12,487.88

61,946.91

20.16%

International Equity

27,733.27

1,468,228.13

1.89%

International Fixed Income

9,522.25

185,981.28

5.12%

Inverse

-198.38

13,327.62

-1.49%

Leveraged

-1,887.02

97,994.46

-1.93%

U.S. Equity

112,070.65

5,509,849.23

2.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

41,502.01

1,379,808.03

3.01%

Total:

196,693.42

8,874,793.14

2.22%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

GVAL

Cambria Global Value ETF

25,953

505,008.00

1,945.82%%

DAX

Global X DAX Germany ETF

28,007

475,642.00

1,698.32%%

AMNA

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN

15

242.00

1,605.95%%

STOT

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

34,210

545,227.00

1,593.76%%

JPLD

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

31,547

478,854.00

1,517.89%%

XDSQ

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly

19,662

284,534.00

1,447.15%%

IDUB

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF

47,970

567,992.00

1,184.07%%

DEHP

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

34,168

382,764.00

1,120.23%%

QPFF

American Century Quality Preferred ETF

43,377

418,346.00

964.45%%

DIVL

Madison Dividend Value ETF

5,180

48,594.00

938.03%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

JETS

U.S. Global Jets ETF

5.31%

17,455,066

1,289.91

WGMI

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

4.79%

792,347

75.68

AIRL

Themes ETF Trust - Themes Airlines ETF

3.89%

2,501

0.51

MJUS

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

2.94%

62,848

116.75

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

2.89%

38,715,843

1,064.50

KEUA

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

2.11%

59,064

13.19

BKCH

Global X Blockchain ETF

2.11%

171,164

120.91

IHF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

2.03%

345,043

798.91

GRN

iPath Series B Carbon ETN

2.02%

26,018

28.48

UNG

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

1.98%

33,297,268

845.49



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

65.54%

0.35%

19,380.98

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

48.38%

0.33%

2,381.30

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF

47.88%

0.13%

16.79

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

47.77%

 

12.17

MAXI

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

46.35%

0.44%

20.12

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

45.03%

 

11.64

ARKC

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF

44.96%

0.06%

2.38

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF

43.34%

-0.41%

6.94

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

40.23%

-0.43%

50.26

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

38.68%

-0.79%

5.14



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement

Recommended Stories