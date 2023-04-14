Soy Oil And Palm Oil Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Applications for Bio-Polymers and Bio-Based Polyurethane Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Soy Oil And Palm Oil Market

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Oil And Palm Oil Market, By Source, By Product Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Soy oil & palm oil segment is gaining significant traction in the market, owing to increasing demand for palm oil in food industry. Palm oil has major applications in food industry as cooking/frying oil, shortenings, margarine, and confectionary fats.



Increasing bio polymers and bio-based polyurethane application scope in various product industries owing to its sustainable properties are trending factors to drive global natural oil polyols market growth. Increasing application scope in automotive, construction and furniture industry to reduce conventional plastic usage are considered to favor NOP market size growth.

Favorable government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions may positively influence the demand. EPA and REACH compliances to promote environment friendly products pertaining to health and ecosystem safety are key promising factor to stimulate natural oil polyol demand. Increasing investments for developing products targeting niche applications is anticipated to yield future opportunities for NOP manufacturers.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of soy oil & palm oil and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Tons) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global soy oil & palm oil market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cargill, Inc., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Wilmar International Ltd, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Carotino Sdn Bhd, Yee Lee Corporation Bhd, IOI Corporation Berhad, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont Inc., and Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global soy oil & palm oil market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the soy oil & palm oil market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Source:

Organic

Conventional

Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Product type:

Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Soy Oil

Refined Soy Oil

Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Northern Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

Cargill, Inc.

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

Wilmar International Ltd

Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

Carotino Sdn Bhd

Yee Lee Corporation Bhd

IOI Corporation Berhad

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Induetrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD103230.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD168226.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market By Source, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cargill, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

Wilmar International Ltd

Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

Carotino Sdn Bhd

Yee Lee Corporation Bhd

IOI Corporation Berhad

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Induetrial & Trading Co., Lt

