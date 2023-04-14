Soy Oil And Palm Oil Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Applications for Bio-Polymers and Bio-Based Polyurethane Bolsters Sector
Global Soy Oil And Palm Oil Market
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Oil And Palm Oil Market, By Source, By Product Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Soy oil & palm oil segment is gaining significant traction in the market, owing to increasing demand for palm oil in food industry. Palm oil has major applications in food industry as cooking/frying oil, shortenings, margarine, and confectionary fats.
Increasing bio polymers and bio-based polyurethane application scope in various product industries owing to its sustainable properties are trending factors to drive global natural oil polyols market growth. Increasing application scope in automotive, construction and furniture industry to reduce conventional plastic usage are considered to favor NOP market size growth.
Favorable government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions may positively influence the demand. EPA and REACH compliances to promote environment friendly products pertaining to health and ecosystem safety are key promising factor to stimulate natural oil polyol demand. Increasing investments for developing products targeting niche applications is anticipated to yield future opportunities for NOP manufacturers.
The Global Electric Submersible Cables Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of soy oil & palm oil and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Tons) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global soy oil & palm oil market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cargill, Inc., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Wilmar International Ltd, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Carotino Sdn Bhd, Yee Lee Corporation Bhd, IOI Corporation Berhad, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont Inc., and Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global soy oil & palm oil market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the soy oil & palm oil market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Source:
Organic
Conventional
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Product type:
Palm Oil
Palm Kernel Oil
Soy Oil
Refined Soy Oil
Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Northern Africa
Central Africa
South Africa
Company Profiles
Cargill, Inc.
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
Wilmar International Ltd
Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)
Carotino Sdn Bhd
Yee Lee Corporation Bhd
IOI Corporation Berhad
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Limited
DowDuPont Inc.
Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Induetrial & Trading Co., Ltd
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
254
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
USD103230.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
USD168226.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market By Source, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
6. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
7. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Cargill, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
Wilmar International Ltd
Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)
Carotino Sdn Bhd
Yee Lee Corporation Bhd
IOI Corporation Berhad
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Limited
DowDuPont Inc.
Guangxi Long'an Ruifeng Induetrial & Trading Co., Lt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6dq6y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900