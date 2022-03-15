U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the soy protein market are Wilmar International CHS Inc. , The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244977/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., Cargill Corporation, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Fuji Oil Company Ltd, A. Costantino & C. S.P.A, Solbar Ningbo Protein Technology Co. Ltd., Nordic Soya Oy, ETChem, Qingdao Foodrich Soya-Tech Co. Ltd. and Burcon NutraScience Corporation.

The global soy protein market is expected to grow from $7.47 billion in 2021 to $8.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The soy protein market consists of sales of soy protein by entities (organizations, sole traders, and entities) that are isolated from the soybean.Soy protein is a high-protein source that can help to lose weight, increase energy, and build muscle.

Soy protein has been utilized as an ingredient in a range of cuisines, including vegetarian foods, salad dressings, soups, and meat substitutes, due to its functional characteristics. Emulsification and texturizing are two of its functional features.

The main types of products in soy protein are soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, textured soy protein and soy flour, grits, and chunks.Soy protein isolate is the most useful form of soy protein and is primarily used to enhance texture and eating quality in meat ingredients.

Soy protein isolate contains approximately 90% protein.The different forms of soy protein include powder, ready-to-drink, bars, capsules and tablets, others and found in various natures such as organic soy protein and conventional soy protein.

The different applications include bakery and confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods, others and distributed through several channels such as specialty stores, convenience stores, e-commerce or online sale channel, and supermarket or hypermarket.

North America was the largest region in the Soy Protein market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing vegan population is contributing to the growth of the soy protein market.A vegan diet excludes animal products such as fish, dairy, meat, and eggs.

Vegan and flexitarian diets are becoming more popular as the plant-based business has developed and people becoming more conscious of the difficulties surrounding meat production.With a surge in the vegan population, there is an increase in demand for soy protein as people seek to add soy protein to their diet to maintain protein balance.

For instance, according to Plant Based News, there were 600,000 vegans in the United Kingdom in 2019, however, there was a 40% growth in the vegan population in 2020, bringing the total to 1.5 million persons. Therefore, the rise in the vegan population is expected to propel the growth of the soy protein market in the coming years.

Technological advancement is shaping the soy protein market.Companies in the soy protein industry are working on new technology to improve the oil, protein, and sustainability profiles of soybeans, and increase the nutritious content of soy protein products.

Players in the market are trying to capture a more customer base by improving the quality of soy protein products.For instance, in April 2021, ZeaKal, a US-based company engaged in developing technologies to promote higher levels of healthier oils across several crops, introduced a PhotoSeed technology to improve the oil, protein, and sustainability profile of soybeans.

PhotoSeed technology improves the soy protein levels as it captures better carbon and overall nutritional composition.

In July 2021, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based food processing company acquired Sojaprotein for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will allow ADM to expand its alternative protein portfolio, which already includes a soy protein complex in Campo Grande, a pea protein plant in Enderlin, a joint venture with PlantPlus Foods, Mato Grosso do Sul, North Dakota.

Sojaprotein is a Serbian-based agribusiness company that produces soy-based products.

The countries covered in the soy protein market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244977/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


