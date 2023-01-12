Soy Protein Market Size to Observe Highest Growth of USD 11.3 billion with an Excellent CAGR of 3.50% by The End of 2030

Markets N Research

Global Soy Protein Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Proteins and Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)), By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Organism Crops and Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops), By Source Process (Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients and Organic Soy Protein Ingredients), By Form (Solid/Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Other Food & Beverage Applications) Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Soy Protein Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client's needs to extract tangible results. Teams of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Soy Protein report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

The global soy protein market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 11.3 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Soy protein Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Proteins and Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)), By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Organism Crops and Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops), By Source Process (Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients and Organic Soy Protein Ingredients), By Form (Solid/Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Other Food & Beverage Applications) Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 9.2 billion and USD 11.3 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.

Soy Protein Market Analysis:

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the soy protein market is the rise in health consciousness worldwide. Due to their cost-competitiveness, functional effectiveness, and use in a wide range of processed meals, notably in the ready-to-eat product category, plant protein products are in higher demand, accelerating market growth. The market is further influenced by rising demand for effective and affordable meat substitutes among newborns and increased demand for use in nutraceutical, food & beverage, and functional food applications. Additionally, the soy protein market is positively impacted by the rise in food spending, adoption of healthy lifestyles, increased use of a variety of foods, media influence on consumer awareness, and rise in demand for diets high in protein. Furthermore, the development of ingredient technologies like microencapsulation expands the lucrative potential for market participants during the projection period.

Soy Protein Market By Type





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.50 % 2028 Value Projection 11.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 9.2 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Crop Type, By Source Process, By Form, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

NOW Health Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)

Sotexpro (France)

Farbest Brands (U.S.)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Devansoy Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont Unveiled a Line of Planit Goods Made from Plants

In July 2020, DuPont introduced a portfolio of plant-based Planit products to increase the variety of products. The new range includes plant proteins, cultures, hydrocolloids, fibers, probiotics, antioxidants, food protection, natural extracts, enzymes, emulsifiers, and specially designed systems. The company aims to increase plant-based consumption by providing an ingredient forum for businesses diversifying into new formats and subgroups that widen the plant-based food space.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the soy protein market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2021, Bunge strengthened its position as the nation's largest oilseed processor by expanding its soy protein manufacturing facilities by purchasing two soy processing plants from the neighborhood crusher Imcopa for USD 12 million.

Driving Factors:

Growing Demand for Meat Alternatives and Rising Health Trends to Drive the Market

Due to its superior gelation skills and propensity to form fibrous structures, soy protein—the most well-known substitute for animal protein—has been employed successfully in the production of meat substitutes. Soy is a nutrient-dense source of protein that can be consumed several times each week, preferably more frequently, especially when used as a substitute for red and processed meat. The demand for soy protein is predicted to expand due to sports' increased popularity, sports facilities' expansion, and the quick rise in health and fitness facilities.

Healthy Food Products are in High Demand, which is Driving the Market

A wide range of uses for soy protein, including baking, confectionery, dairy substitutes, emulsion-type sausages, nutritious bars, functional beverages, and cereals, is driving the market for soy protein ingredients. Manufacturers replace dairy and animal products with soy proteins, helping them reduce costs and raise the profitability of their goods. Additionally, there is a high demand for soy protein due to the rising vegan population, particularly in the industrialized world, the growing popularity of vegan diets and the health benefits they offer, as well as the expanding trend of plant-based proteins.

Restraining Factors:

Issues Related to Hormonal Imbalances Restrict the Market

The soy protein and soy protein powder include phytates, which hinder the body's capacity to absorb minerals. A mineral deficit could result in health problems as a result of this. The isoflavones in soy also function as goitrogens, which can impair thyroid function and thus affect hormone synthesis. In addition, soy protein contains phytoestrogen, which is an estrogen-like substance that occurs naturally in plants and binds to the body's estrogen receptors. Soy protein intake in excess may disrupt the body's regular hormone balance.

Global Soy Protein Market Segmentations:

Global Soy Protein Market By Type:

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy Proteins

Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)

Global Soy Protein Market By Crop Type:

Genetically Modified Organism Crops

Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops

Global Soy Protein Market By Souce Process:

Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients

Organic Soy Protein Ingredients

Global Soy Protein Market By Form:

Solid/Dry

Liquid

Global Soy Protein Market By Application:

Food & Beverages Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Meat Analogues Dairy & Dairy Alternatives Beverages Other Food & Beverage Applications

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Other Applications

Soy Protein Market: Key Players

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Soy Protein market. Key players profiled in the report include: #ArcherDanielsMidlandCompany , #CargillIncorporated , #KerryGroup , #NOWHealthGroup , #Sotexpro , #FarbestBrands , #WilmarInternationalLimited , #CHS , #Devansoy

The competition among the players is expected to get intense with the next few years with the growing focus of the players on the research and development activities with new launches.

Global Soy Protein Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the soy protein market over the forecast period due to ongoing research efforts to offer new types of soy-protein-enriched goods in baking, emulsion-type sausages, functional beverages, nutritional bars, and breakfast cereals due to nutritional benefits, as well as growing awareness of plant-based products like soy protein isolates. Several start-ups are targeting this local market with a variety of soy protein products, which is anticipated to spur market revenue growth.

Soy Protein Market By Region





Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global soy protein market share in the coming years due to the increase in investments made by important manufacturers in the area.

The global soy protein ingredient market in North America is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period due to rising awareness of the health advantages of organic goods, particularly those based on plants.

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by soy protein's increasing demand for various uses, mostly as a functional food in the region.

Soy Protein Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Soy Protein market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Soy Protein market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Soy Protein market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Soy Protein market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Soy Protein market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Soy Protein market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Soy Protein market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Soy Protein Market, By Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Soy Protein Market, By Crop Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Soy Protein Market, By Souce Process Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Soy Protein Market, By Form Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Global Soy Protein Market, By Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 9: Soy Protein Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 10: Soy Protein Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

Chapter 13: Research Methodology

Chapter 14: Questionnaire

Chapter 15: Related Reports

