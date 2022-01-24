U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Soybean Oil Market to Hit 60.08 Billion by 2028 | Soybean Oil Industry Revenue, Future Trends and Business Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in soybean oil market report are Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.) Associated British Foods, plc (London, U.K.) Bunge (Missouri, U.S.) Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.) Louis Dreyfus Company (Rotterdam, Netherlands) Wilmar International Limited (Singapore) DuPont (Delaware, U.S.) Unilever plc (London, U.K.) AMAGGI Group (Cuiaba, Brazil) SunOpta, Inc. (Brampton, Canada) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soybean oil market size was USD 46.72 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 48.16 billion in 2021 to USD 60.08 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Soybean Oil Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the rising utilization of soybean oil by food processors and foodservice outlets for baked as well as fried food products or to trade as cooking oil in packed bottles drives the market growth.


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Soybean Oil Market Report:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Associated British Foods, plc (London, U.K.)

  • Bunge (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Louis Dreyfus Company (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

  • Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

  • DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

  • Unilever plc (London, U.K.)

  • AMAGGI Group (Cuiaba, Brazil)

  • SunOpta, Inc. (Brampton, Canada)


COVID-19 Impacts:

Disorder in Supply Chain of Product to Impede Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown procedures have resulted in a minor influence on soybeans. Nevertheless, soy oil, one of the prime by-products of soybean processing, has fronted a reduced ingestion, primarily owing to the effect of the pandemic on foodservice sector, which is a most extensive user of vegetables. Similarly, as the fuel demand compacted, biodiesel usage and other soybean oil products also deteriorated.


Major Segmentation:

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into:

  • Cooking & Frying

  • Margarine & Shortening

  • Salad Dressings & Mayonnaise

  • Bakery Products

  • Non-Food Applications.

Geographically, the market is classified into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa.


Report Coverage:

Our reports are processed with a comprehensive analysis approach that primly accentuates on supplying specific material. Our scholars have employed a data evaluation approach, which further aids us to offer dependable assessments and test the overall market dynamics precisely. Further, our experts have received admittance to several international as well as locally sponsored records for providing up-to-date information in order for the stakeholders and


Drivers and Restraints:

Extending Food Usage of Soybean Oil to Foster Market Growth

Oils and fats sector is perceiving ensuring growth throughout the world accredited to their growing usage in food manufacturing and processing. As per the USDA, this type of oil is the second-biggest ingested vegetable oil in the globe. It is expansively used for frying, cooking, shortenings, and margarines. Soybean oil utilization has also amplified across bakery sector, which substantially drives the soybean oil market growth.

However, the market is hugely impacted by the obtainability of several other oilseeds that can be utilized as a substitute or an alternative for this oil. Moreover, the rising consciousness concerning nutritional and healthy oils such as olive oil among users has substantially impacted the utilization of soy oil across retail passages.


Regional Insights:

Speedily surging markets in Asia Pacific such as China and India have considerably augmented soy oil ingestion over the last few years. The amplified buying power of Chinese and Indian users has contributed to striking rises in usage as they can afford to buy extensive amount of oil. Asia Pacific held the largest soybean oil market shares in 2020.

This market is observing encouraging growth in North America. The U.S. is the principal consumer of soy oil owing to the quickest developing and escalating food processing industry.

South America is undergoing substantial growth in this market as Brazil and Argentina are prominent producers and exporters of soy oil.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Vegetable Oils Market

  • Global Soybean Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application

        • Traditional Retailers

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Soybean Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application

        • Cooking & Frying

        • Margarine & Shortening

        • Salad Dressing & Mayonnaise

        • Bakery Products

        • Non-food Applications (Animal Feed, Biodiesel)

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions and Mergers to Assist Vital Players Foster in Market

Important players in the market employ effective tactics along with the guidance from their expert advisors to regulate majority shares in the market and institute a brand name for their company. One such approach to commercialize their brand name is to acquire other corporations to receive additional fiscal achievements.


Key Industry Developments:

April 2021: Cargill, Inc. delared to capitalize USD 25 million to extend its actions of soybean crush factory based in Fayetteville to augment soybean oil manufacturing.


