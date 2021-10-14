U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,358.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,816.00
    +51.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.93
    +0.49 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5690
    +0.3220 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,161.40
    +1,843.84 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.73
    +42.33 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,450.61
    +310.33 (+1.10%)
     

Soybean Supply Chain and Procurement Market Research Report: SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Soybean market identify Nestlé SA, Unilever Group, and Louis Dreyfus Co. BV among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Soybean sourcing strategy.

Soybean Market procurement research report
Soybean Market procurement research report

Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Soybean Market Prices will increase by 4%-6% by 2019-2024.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Volume-based pricing and Market pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spending on Eggs and Poultry?
    During 2021-2025, the Soybean market will witness a volume growth of more than 135MT.

  • What is the CAGR for Soybean market?
    The Soybean will grow at a CAGR of about 6.00% during 2019-2024.

Receive Free SAMPLE Report Today!

Related Reports on Food and Beverage Include:

Key Insights Provided in the Soybean Research Report:

  • The market's top pricing models

  • Is my Soybean TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Is my Soybean TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soybean-supply-chain-and-procurement-market-research-report-spendedge-301397253.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Supply chain issues could 'last until the early parts of 2023,' shipping analyst explains

    A shipping expert believes that the supply chain crisis may last well into 2023, given how global trade has been reshuffled to meet surging American demand.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Oil rises on expectation high natural gas to drive switch for heating

    Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing previous losses, on expectations that high natural gas prices as winter approaches may drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand needs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.66 a barrel, after dropping 0.3% the previous day. "Investors bet that surging gas prices will encourage power generators to switch to oil as winter demand season is approaching," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Walgreens shutting five San Francisco locations due to organized retail crime

    Walgreens says it's moving prescriptions and staff to nearby stores after the San Francisco closures.

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local a

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise But Fall Short of Key Resistance

    The dollar retraces

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China's State Council, or cabinet, in late May, which devastated the industry and caused miners to shut up shop or move overseas. China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the "hash rate", had fallen to zero by July from 44% in May, and as much as 75% in 2019, the data showed.

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.