Soybeans handle stress, but corn can't have a bad day

About 15 years ago, I had the chance to attend a session of the Farm Journal's Corn College out in Illinois.

That day's primary speakers were two well-known agronomists, Ken Ferrie and Missy Bauer. Although time has erased much of the event from my mind, two discussions imprinted on me.

The first was around the pros and cons of different tillage tools regarding corn root development, which we will discuss another day. The second was a one-sentence statement from Ken. He said soybeans are much more adaptable to stress, but corn can't have a bad day.

I think this statement has stood the test of time, and the simplistic tips from 20 years ago still hold true today. If we want to do our part in helping everyday be a great day for your corn plants, we need to make sure we start with getting the seed in the ground properly. We know uneven plant spacing and emergence will reduce yield potential in corn.

The lower the plant population, the more critical spacing becomes. As a "rule of thumb", we can expect yields to be reduced about 2% for plant spacing gaps of 1 to 3 feet and potentially 5% if there are gaps of 4 to 6 feet in the row. So, working to minimize planter skips is important.

Impacts of uneven emergence

Uneven emergence will generally have a greater impact on grain yield than uneven plant spacing. Uneven emergence affects corn performance because competition from larger, early-emerged plants decreases the yield from smaller, later-emerging plants. If the delay in emergence is less than two weeks, replanting increases yields less than 5%, regardless of the pattern of unevenness. However, if one-half or more of the plants in the stand emerge three weeks late or later, then replanting may increase yields up to 10%.

Corn sometimes emerges unevenly because of environmental conditions beyond the control of growers. Timely planter servicing and adjustment, as well as appropriate management practices, can help prevent stand uniformity problems. I found an old article from former OSU Corn Specialist, Dr. Peter Thomison, that offered the following tips for uniformity of seed placement during planting:

Keep the planting speed within the range specified in the planter's manual.

Match the seed grade with the planter plate

Check planters with finger pickups for wear on the back plate and brush

Check for wear on double-disc openers and seed tubes

Make sure seed drop tubes are clean and clear of any obstructions

Make sure sprocket settings on the planter transmission are correct.

Check for worn chains, stiff chain links, and improper tire pressure.

Clean seed tube sensors if a planter monitor is being used

Make sure coulters and disc openers are aligned.

March the air pressure to the weight of the seed being planted

Make planter adjustments and follow lubricant recommendations when using seed-applied insecticides.

Looking for farmers to help with coyote research

In other news, we are still recruiting farmer cooperators to assist OSU researchers in understanding coyote relationships with livestock production. The current project has collected over 400 samples from coyote carcasses across the state that provided information on coyote diet and demography.

Now they are shifting to investigating coyote movement and behavior in rural Ohio agricultural lands. They are asking for producers that will allow coyotes to be trapped on their property and the coyotes will be fitted with tracking collars to collect real time data to understand how coyotes interact with livestock.

For more information about the project, or to participate, you go to https://ohiocoyote.org/.

John Yost is an Extension Educator IV, Agriculture and Natural Resources, at OSU Extension-Wayne County.

