Soybeans Sink to Two-Week Low as China Hikes U.S. Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- The news just turned gloomier for U.S. soybean farmers.

China announced on Friday that it will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese imports. The measures include an added 5% tariff on soybeans and an extra 10% on American pork as of Sept. 1.

November soybean futures in Chicago fell as much as 0.9% after the news, reaching a two-week low. The contract had been trading higher earlier in the session.

China, the world’s top soy importer, has already had a 25% tariff on the U.S. crop and has curbed purchases of American farm products for months as trade tensions simmer between the nations. Cotton futures in New York also declined after the news of additional tariffs.

Tensions have been increasing in the American farm community in recent weeks. Farmers leveled criticism at Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue at a fair in Minnesota earlier this month over Trump’s yearlong trade war with China, which has eroded demand for agricultural products and pressured already low prices. Top Trump administration officials also met this week to consider options for quelling a backlash in the Midwest over recent biofuel policy moves.

The spat between the U.S. and China has spurred added demand for South American soybeans. Export prices at Brazil’s Paranagua port are widening versus U.S. Gulf supply, Commodity3 data show.

U.S. farmers will begin harvesting this year’s soybean crops starting in September. Stockpiles were expected to balloon to an all-time high in the season that ends this month as American export demand dims.

