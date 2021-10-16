U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,608.32
    +763.39 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Surprise Soyuz thruster firing tilted and turned the ISS

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station had to initiate emergency protocols after the spacecraft tilted and turned by 57 degrees on Friday. All is well now, but the Roscosmos and NASA ground teams had to spring to action and alert their personnel in space after noticing the change in orientation. According to The New York Times, the incident happened while cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky was testing the engines aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft that's currently docked with the station. 

NASA spokesperson Leah Cheshier told the publication that "the thruster firing unexpectedly continued" when the engine testing was scheduled to end. By 5:13 AM Eastern time, the ISS lost control of its orbital positioning. Russian controllers in Moscow immediately told Novitsky that the station turned 57 degrees, while NASA's mission control in Houston told its astronauts to begin emergency procedures. Flight controllers were able to regain control of the station around 30 minutes later. The Soyuz spacecraft that caused the incident is expected to fly a Russian fillm crew — that same one that flew to the ISS to shoot the first feature film there earlier this month — back to Earth.

"During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed. The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger," Roscosmos said in its announcement.

As The Times notes, this is the second such emergency on the station. Back in July, the thrusters on Russia's Nauka module fired "inadvertently and unexpectedly" causing the ISS to tilt by about 45 degrees. At the time, NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said the ISS lost "attitude control," which is also what happened in this case, and that the event was quite rare.

Recommended Stories

  • New crew docks at China's first permanent space station

    Chinese astronauts began Saturday their six-month mission on China's first permanent space station, after successfully docking aboard their spacecraft. The new crew includes Wang Yaping, 41, who is the first Chinese woman to board the Tiangong space station, and is expected to become China’s first female spacewalker. “We’ll co-operate with each other, carefully conduct maneuvers, and try to accomplish all tasks successfully in this round of exploration of the universe,” said Wang in the video.

  • Moscow metro launches facial recognition payment system despite privacy concerns

    The Moscow metro has launched what authorities say is the first mass-scale deployment of a facial recognition payment system.

  • Chinese astronauts arrive at space station

    China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to the core module of its future space station.The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft blasted off from the northwestern province of Gansu just after midnight local time.Around six hours later, the vessel successfully docked to the port of the space station.China hopes to complete construction of its own space station to rival that of the International Space Station by the end of next year.Shenzhou-13, which means “divine vessel” in Chinese, is the country’s second of four crewed missions needed for the project. Ahead of the launch, the three astronauts - two men and one woman - attended a sending off ceremony. Wang Yaping is the first female astronaut to visit the Chinese station after becoming China’s second woman in space in 2013.The crew will now spend the next six months living and working on the station’s largest module.It will be the longest duration in orbit for Chinese astronauts and during that time they will conduct tests of key technologies and robotics needed to assemble the space station. They will also verify onboard life support systems and conduct a host of scientific experiments.China has spent the last decade developing its own space technologies, as it is barred by U.S. law from working with NASA.With the International Space Station retiring in a few years, China’s space station is expected to become the only one in Earth’s orbit.

  • China launches second crewed mission to build space station

    JIUQUAN, China (Reuters) -China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts - two men and one woman - to the core module of a future space station where they will live and work for six months, the longest orbit for Chinese astronauts. A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, which means "Divine Vessel", blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern province of Gansu at 12:23 a.m. (1623 GMT on Friday). The vessel successfully docked to the port of the space station on at 6:56 a.m. (2156 GMT), and the astronauts entered the space station's core module at 10:03 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency said.

  • Netflix fires employee for leaking data about controversial Dave Chappelle special

    They were reportedly a leader of a trans employee group, which has been criticizing Netflix leadership for defending Chappelle's trans jokes.

  • Tesla opens Model Y pre-orders in the UK for early 2022 delivery

    The Long Range All-Wheel-Drive model starts at £54,990.

  • Smartphone shipments fell due to ongoing component shortages

    Phone shipments dropped by six percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Jack Dorsey says Square is ‘considering’ building a Bitcoin mining system

    ‘Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source,' Square CEO jack Dorsey said.

  • What to expect at Google's Pixel 6 launch event

    Google will finally reveal full details of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at its October 19th event — here's what to expect.

  • With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

    Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China scheduled for shortly after midnight Saturday.

  • Amazon slashes up to 26 percent off monitors from Dell and LG

    Amazon's deal of the day includes a bunch of monitors and Chromebooks on sale for up to 26 percent lower than their usual price.

  • HTC’s Vive Flow is a $499 lightweight VR headset built for entertainment and wellness

    The Vive Flow splits the difference between a VR headset and a personal cinema.

  • MIT researchers create fabric that can sense and react to its wearer's movement

    The soft robotic fabric features a hollow center channel that allows a fluidic medium to travel through it.

  • Undefeated Cardinals to tackle NFL's best rushing attack

    When you are the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and your only visible weakness is stopping the running game, the last National Football League team you want to be facing is the Cleveland Browns.

  • House bill would limit Section 230 protections for 'malicious' algorithms

    House Democrats are introducing a bill that limits Section 230 protections for companies that 'recklessly' use algorithms to recommend harmful content.

  • Tesla debuts new car insurance that uses Texans' real-time driving behavior

    Tesla now offers insurance in Texas, and it calculates for premiums based on owners' real-time driving behavior.

  • Rode's Wireless Go II can now be controlled via Android and iOS apps

    Rode has unveiled a mobile app for the $299 Wireless Go II lavalier-type microphone, allowing users to unlock advanced features, control settings and more.

  • US Army delays Microsoft's $22 billion HoloLens deal

    The US Army has delayed Microsoft's HoloLens headset rollout to September 2022, a year later than expected.

  • Young Sheldon's George and Brenda Have 2 New Reasons to Sneak Around

    Young Sheldon‘s George and Brenda aren’t doing anything wrong, but they sure do feel dirty about what it is they are doing. In Season 5, Episode 2, George’s mother-in-law Connie runs into Brenda at the local market, and Herschel’s ex seems awfully guilty of something. Afterwards, a suspicious Connie confronts George and asks if something’s […]

  • Kenyan president visits White House amid corruption claims

    President Biden will announce Thursday during a visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House that the U.S. will donate an additional 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the African Union.Why it matters: Biden is belatedly seeking to bolster U.S. engagement with the region, which has been a low priority as the administration goes all in on countering China in the Indo-Pacific. But Biden's choice for the first African leader to visit his White House has raised some