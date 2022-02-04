U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.00
    +35.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,080.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,702.75
    +210.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.90
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.45
    +1.18 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +2.08 (+9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0250
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,986.09
    +1,022.57 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.96
    +34.91 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.72
    +39.88 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
SP Group A/S acquires Davinci 3D AS

SP Group A/S
  • SPG.CO

Today, SP Group has agreed with the owner of Davinci 3D A/S to acquire the company situated in Billund, Denmark, including takeover of debt (enterprise value) of up to DKK 43 million. Buyer is SP Group A/S.

The acquisition of this well-running company specialized in 3D print of technical plastics and construction of parts accelerates the growth in SP Group and add one more interesting technology and customer portfolio to our wide range of products.

The owner, Ole Lykke Jensen stays on in the management.

