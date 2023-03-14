U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.25
    +17.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,956.00
    +126.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,985.75
    +54.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.40
    +10.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.84
    -0.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7110
    +0.5130 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.82
    +37.90 (+7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,302.64
    -530.32 (-1.91%)
     

SP GROUP LAUNCHES COMPLETE SUITE OF CARBON SOLUTIONS CAPABILITIES, LEVERAGING NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TURNKEY

·5 min read

  • The partnership will expand SP Group's carbon solutions with ESG analytics, carbon accounting and climate advisory services to help regional companies across diverse industries scale to meet their unique ESG requirements.

  • Integration of SP's Green Energy Tech (GET™) with Turnkey's ESG Cloud Solution will provide ease of building emissions tracking and management to enable green building transition.

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Group (SP), a leading energy utilities group and sustainable energy solutions provider and Turnkey, a global ESG data solutions company, announced a partnership to offer ESG analytics, carbon accounting and climate advisory services to key countries in the region including Singapore, China, Vietnam and Thailand. These services will augment SP's carbon solutions to provide a one-stop carbon service ecosystem to help customers simplify their ESG measurement and reporting, identify opportunities to be more sustainable, manage risks and offset carbon emissions. This expands SP's portfolio of carbon solutions to support Singapore's development as a carbon services and trading hub, facilitating the growth of the carbon services ecosystem in Singapore and positioning the country as a regional gateway for carbon services.

SP Group
SP Group

SP will offer Turnkey's flagship ESG cloud solution Sustainion™ – a scalable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risk and sustainability cloud solution that helps companies manage their ESG data, providing localised ESG metrics, analytical trends and effective risk management to support their ESG strategy. This technology platform is designed to help customers meet the full spectrum of ESG requirements, empowering them to improve their business performance and to identify and focus on implementing climate-positive impact actions. With Singapore and countries across the region announcing their commitment to net-zero targets, carbon abatement, consultancy, measurement, and reporting have become a top-of-mind agenda for most companies and businesses.

Mr Luke Tang, Head of Strategy and Sustainability, SP Group said: "We believe effective carbon services and sustainability tools must be accessible to all companies to drive positive climate impact at scale. Partnering with Turnkey to offer the Sustainion™ ESG Cloud Solution will enable companies to measure, track, and audit emissions conveniently. When integrated with SP's in-house Green Energy Tech (GET™) and digital energy management solutions, it will make it even easier for companies to take sustainable action towards a low-carbon future."

Tony Wines, CEO, Turnkey, said: "We are delighted to partner with SP Group to help companies effectively combat climate change by leveraging the power of ESG data. Together our insights will help organizations make decisions that positively impact business and the planet both now and in the future."

SP currently enables customers to achieve their sustainability ambitions by reducing and offsetting their carbon emissions with renewable energy certificates and carbon credits along with other sustainable energy solutions that help to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. SP also offers a suite of Green Energy Tech (GET™) building energy management tools, that leverages digital insights to enable businesses to optimise energy efficiency, enhance occupant experience, and advance sustainability efforts.

The partnership with Turnkey will provide customers with the complete suite of sustainability solutions to identify, take action to reduce their carbon footprint, and accurately report their sustainability outcomes and initiatives. Both SP and Turnkey will also explore more collaborations to develop innovative, customer-centric and cost-effective solutions that will accelerate the region's transition to Net Zero.

About SP Group

SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, as well as sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

As Singapore's national grid operator, about 1.6 million industrial, commercial and residential customers benefit from its world-class transmission, distribution and market support services. These networks are amongst the most reliable and cost-effective worldwide.

Beyond traditional utilities services, SP Group provides a suite of sustainable and renewable energy solutions such as microgrids, cooling and heating systems for business districts and residential townships, solar energy solutions, electric vehicle fast-charging stations and digital energy solutions for customers in Singapore and the region.

For more information, please visit spgroup.com.sg or follow us on Facebook at spgrp.sg/facebook, LinkedIn at spgrp.sg/linkedin and Instagram at spgrp.sg/instagram 

About Turnkey

Turnkey was established in 2016 by our CEO and Founder Tony Wines, a technology, ESG and supply chain expert with over 25 years' experience. Its deep expertise and years of industry experience have since seen it recognised as one of the leading software providers in sustainability, with a particular emphasis on ESG and risk management.

Today, Turnkey has a diverse team of experienced professionals dedicated to linking environmental and social impacts to business performance for clients in over 7000 locations across 46 countries. This team provides key areas of support – including data collection and reporting, consultancy and analysis of ESG metrics, and framework reporting – to ensure risk management is as simple, effective and rewarding as possible.

Combining the latest technology with Turnkey's expert team means it can provide actionable insights that can make a real impact.

For more information, please contact us at enquire@turnkey.tech, visit our website at www.turnkey.tech and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3646025/.

Turnkey
Turnkey

SOURCE SP Group

Recommended Stories

  • Biden approves Willow oil-drilling permit in Alaska. It’s a ‘carbon bomb,’ one group says.

    Approval for new oil-drilling in Alaska for ConocoPhillips, although with conditions, is one of President Biden’s most consequential climate choices to date.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras Join Forces for Energy Transition

    Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras (PBR) collaborate to explore new upstream and energy transition potential.

  • Biden Backs $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Despite Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden authorized a giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska that environmentalists argue has no place in a warming world, even as he sought to bar future drilling across US Arctic waters and lands.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SV

  • Charles Schwab moves to reassure investors it has plenty of liquidity and business is performing ‘exceptionally well’

    Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) moved Monday to reassure investors that it has plenty of liquidity and does not need to sell any of its held-to-maturity securities over unrealized losses. Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said the business is performing “exceptionally well” and that it expects first-quarter revenue to grow 10% from a year ago. The company’s approach to managing its assets is different to traditional banks, he said.

  • Clean and Cheap Oil Is a Heavy Lift

    Energy executives are all making the same shiny, new pitch: Let us keep drilling, and we’ll produce cheaper, less carbon-intensive oil and gas. Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said last week at industry conference CERAWeek by S&P Global that the company is one of the least emissions-intensive producers of fuel in the world. While he was referring to the company’s refining operations, he touted a similar advantage in the company’s upstream activities, pointing to the Permian Basin as a source of cleaner hydrocarbons.

  • Japan, Canada in talks over collaboration in battery metals supply chain

    Japan and Canada are discussing collaboration on building strong supply chains for battery metals, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Tuesday. A public-private mission led by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and including 16 companies that work with batteries visited Canada last week for talks on building sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • Crypto Is Being De-Banked. What It Means for Bitcoin and the Industry.

    The closure of Signature Bank effectively shut off one of the last easy options for crypto firms to stay connected to the traditional finance system.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 10 Biggest Silver Mining Companies

    With Industrias Penoles leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest silver mining companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Biden Administration Approves Willow Oil-Drilling Project in Alaskan Arctic

    ConocoPhillips expects the project, which environmentalists and many Democrats wanted scuttled, to produce about 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak.