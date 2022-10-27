U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +16.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,029.00
    +157.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,484.00
    +38.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    +12.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1680
    -1.1920 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,823.67
    +653.43 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.87
    +17.29 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,358.32
    -73.52 (-0.27%)
     

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release of Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on 16th of February 2023

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
·1 min read

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group

Stock Exchange Release
27th of October 2022 at 8 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc and Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS Financial Statements 2022 on 16th February 2023. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2022 at the same time on 16th of February 2023. All will be published as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC, CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:

Karri Alameri, Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi
+358 45 656 5250

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.


Recommended Stories

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s plannin

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Mobileye stock jumps following its IPO

    Shares of Mobileye are surging in the company's trading debut.&nbsp;

  • Amazon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    Just in its latest earnings release, the e-commerce titan registered a 33% EPS miss.

  • Why Shares of Nio, RLX Technology, and Lufax Rose Today

    Shares of most Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher Wednesday after a sharp sell-off Monday following the end of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) National Congress over the weekend. Near the conclusion of that event, President Xi Jinping secured his third term as party leader, breaking with a longstanding tradition of Chinese leaders only serving two terms, and further consolidating his power and position as the head of the country for at least the next five years. Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose about 2% Wednesday, while shares of vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) rocketed more than 45% higher and shares of fintech Lufax (NYSE: LU) ripped more than 14% higher.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Meta Continues Tech Titan Meltdown; Apple On Deck

    Meta Platforms dived to longtime lows late after Microsoft and Google sell-offs hit the Nasdaq. Apple is on deck.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Rally, Erasing Most of Record Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in the US are extending their rally after a record selloff on Monday, as Beijing’s pledge to support its financial markets lifted investor confidence and retail traders bought the dip. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Nasdaq Golden Dra