Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports for January–June 2022 will be published on 11 August 2022

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
·1 min read

Stock Exchange Release
28th of April 2022 at 9 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports for 1st of January–30th of June 2022 will be published on 11th of August 2022 as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen
Managing Director, Savings Banks Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 724 3896

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.


