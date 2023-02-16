Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2022
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th February 2023 at 8 am (CET +1)
Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2022 has been published.
Document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.
SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO
Savings Banks' Union Coop
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi
+358 45 656 5250
Attachment