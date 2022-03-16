U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2021

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
·1 min read

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th March 2022 at 8:00

Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1st of January–31st of December 2021 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2021 have been published.

A PDF document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1st of January–31st of December 2021 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2021 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director, Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi


Sp Mortgage Bank is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

Read more at www.saastopankki.fi/debtinvestors , www.saastopankki.fi

Attachments


