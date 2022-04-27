Spa Market Size to Grow by USD 22.08 Billion | By Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trend, and Segments Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spa Market Share is expected to increase by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The spa market share growth by the day/club/salon spa segment will be significant during the forecast period. Services offered by The Mineral Spa include body treatments such as ROYAL RENEWAL ULTIMATE FULL BODY RITUAL, MINERAL PURIFYING RITUAL, HERBAL HYDRATION RITUAL, and other services. It also offers Girls' Day Out packages that include a 60-minute pass to The Retreat, its mineral water therapy zone. During the forecast period, many vendors are expected to offer innovative day/club/salon spa services.

Out-of-Scope:

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Spa Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)

Key Companies- Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. among others

Driver- Increase in adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas to drive the market.

Challenge- Fragmented market to hamper the growth

Vendor Insights-

The spa market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aspira Spa- The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa- The company offers wide range of services under spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.

Gaia Retreat & Spa- The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

Spa Market Driver:

The increase in facial, body, and hair spas treatments is driving the market. Spa facial treatments include steam, exfoliation, moisturizers, masks, peels, and massages. They also offer treatments such as reducing puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. Spas also offer body treatments, which include aqua therapy, body wraps, body polishes, and Vichy showers. The adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas is growing owing to the factors such as acne problems, hair losing problems, growing awareness about beauty, and increasing awareness of wellness services. During the forecast period, the vendors are expected to introduce more facial, body, and hair spa treatments.

Spa Market Challenge:

The global spa market is a fragmented market with no single player having a major share. The unorganized nature of the market is another challenge that does not allow the big players to have a strong influence on the total revenue. The presence of various well-established local brands also makes the geographical expansion of the global players difficult. The market is highly competitive, with small companies focusing on a single type of service to large multinational corporations that offer spa services. The competitors vary by region and service and compete primarily on parameters like price, brand recognition, and service. However, this high competition proves challenging for the new entrants. This compels them to design different ways to attract customers. Creating innovative marketing strategies and messages by the players have become challenging as the market is highly fragmented.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aspira Spa

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Gaia Retreat & Spa

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

Kempinski Hotels SA

Lanserhof GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

ME SPE Franchising LLC

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

