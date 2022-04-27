U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.25
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,335.00
    +175.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,022.00
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    +1.01 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3940
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,308.49
    -2,164.96 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.69
    -53.18 (-5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,284.84
    -415.27 (-1.56%)
     

Spa Market Size to Grow by USD 22.08 Billion | By Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trend, and Segments Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spa Market Share is expected to increase by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The spa market share growth by the day/club/salon spa segment will be significant during the forecast period. Services offered by The Mineral Spa include body treatments such as ROYAL RENEWAL ULTIMATE FULL BODY RITUAL, MINERAL PURIFYING RITUAL, HERBAL HYDRATION RITUAL, and other services. It also offers Girls' Day Out packages that include a 60-minute pass to The Retreat, its mineral water therapy zone. During the forecast period, many vendors are expected to offer innovative day/club/salon spa services.

  • Out-of-Scope:

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Spa Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Companies- Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. among others

  • Driver- Increase in adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Fragmented market to hamper the growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Spa Market

Vendor Insights-

The spa market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Aspira Spa- The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

  • Cal-a-Vie Health Spa- The company offers wide range of services under spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.

  • Gaia Retreat & Spa- The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Spa Market Driver:

The increase in facial, body, and hair spas treatments is driving the market. Spa facial treatments include steam, exfoliation, moisturizers, masks, peels, and massages. They also offer treatments such as reducing puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. Spas also offer body treatments, which include aqua therapy, body wraps, body polishes, and Vichy showers. The adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas is growing owing to the factors such as acne problems, hair losing problems, growing awareness about beauty, and increasing awareness of wellness services. During the forecast period, the vendors are expected to introduce more facial, body, and hair spa treatments.

  • Spa Market Challenge:

The global spa market is a fragmented market with no single player having a major share. The unorganized nature of the market is another challenge that does not allow the big players to have a strong influence on the total revenue. The presence of various well-established local brands also makes the geographical expansion of the global players difficult. The market is highly competitive, with small companies focusing on a single type of service to large multinational corporations that offer spa services. The competitors vary by region and service and compete primarily on parameters like price, brand recognition, and service. However, this high competition proves challenging for the new entrants. This compels them to design different ways to attract customers. Creating innovative marketing strategies and messages by the players have become challenging as the market is highly fragmented.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The health and wellness market share is expected to increase by USD 1.39 trillion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wellness tourism market share is expected to increase by USD 315.47 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Spa Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 22.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.30

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aspira Spa

  • Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

  • Gaia Retreat & Spa

  • Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

  • HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

  • Kempinski Hotels SA

  • Lanserhof GmbH

  • Marriott International Inc.

  • ME SPE Franchising LLC

  • Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spa-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-22-08-billion--by-type-dayclubsalon-spa-hotelresort-spa-destination-spa-medical-spa-and-others-and-geography--market-size-share-trend-and-segments-analysis--forecasts-2021-2025--301532190.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Russia Escalates Energy Crisis With Gas Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after Russia said it would cut natural gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions as Europe looks at restricting crude imports from the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in O

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Meta set to report earnings on Wednesday as investors await metaverse payoff

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Facebook parent company Meta's stock ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $

  • These After-Hours Winners Are Defying a Down Market

    Tuesday was a painful day for the stock market, as pessimism about the potential course for the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment. The after-hours trading session was also busy, with many major technology companies posting their latest financial results. Below, you'll learn more about why Visa (NYSE: V) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) picked up ground following their latest reports.

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Lucid stock climbs after EV maker announces sales deal with Saudi Arabia

    Lucid Group Inc. stock rose more than 4% in the extended session Tuesday after the EV maker said it had reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to sell up to 100,000 vehicles over a 10-year period to Saudi Arabia's government, including an initial commitment to buy 50,000 vehicles. That is "another pivotal moment in our acceleration of sustainable transportation worldwide," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. Lucid said that Saudi Arabia is committing to buy the luxury Lucid Air

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Alphabet Earnings Disappoint. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Alphabet shares fell in after-hours trading following a slightly disappointing earnings report from the search giant.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.