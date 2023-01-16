Spa market size to grow by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spa market size is estimated to increase by USD 22.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spa Market 2021-2025

Spa market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Spa market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global spa market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer spas in the market are Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Aspira Spa - The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa - The company offers a wide range of services under spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapie vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.

Gaia Retreat & Spa - The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp. - The company offers a line of products such as therapeutic massage, facial, and hair removal services among others.

Spa Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Story continues

The spa market share growth by the day/club/salon spa segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for day spas, club spas, and salon spas is increasing due to the variety of services offered by them. Day spas offer beauty and relaxation treatments such as hair treatments, massages, and facials. Similarly, club spas offer spa treatments and offer facilities like well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services can be availed. The increasing demand for such services among consumers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global spa market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global spa market.

Europe will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of many spas and the growing wellness tourism industry is driving the growth of the spa market in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Spa market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The market is driven by the increase in the adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas. The rise in in the prevalence of acne problems and hair loss problems coupled with the growing awareness about beauty and wellness services has increased the demand for facial, body, and hair treatments in spas. The growing demand is encouraging spas to offer a variety of treatments including steam, exfoliation, moisturizers, masks, peels, and massages. They are also offering other treatments such as reducing puffiness and dark circles around the eyes, aqua therapy, body wraps, body polishes, and Vichy showers. All these factors are driving the growth of the global spas market.

Key Trends –

The increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services is identified as the key trend in the market. Floatation therapy offers several medical benefits such as alleviating stress, regulating blood circulation, and improving skin health. It is based on suspended gravity and its demand is growing with the increasing use of weightless, saltwater, stress-and mind-melting flotation tanks, rooms, and pools at spas. Specific flotation tanks, which are dark and soundproof, are used for this therapy. The therapy energizes the body and reduces the risk of chronic pain, headache, swelling, and depression. Such health benefits are increasing the consumer demand for floatation therapy, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges –

The fragmented nature of the market will be a major challenge hindering growth. The global spa market is fragmented with the presence of many players offering a wide range of wellness programs and treatments. The presence of such a large number of players is making geographical expansion difficult for global players. The players compete on various parameters including the price, service, and brand recognition. This varies by region and the presence of high competition discourages new players to enter the market. In addition, the unorganized nature of the market makes difficult for vendors to develop effective marketing strategies. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this spa market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spa market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the spa market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spa market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of spa market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The climbing gym market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,185.74 million. The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities may impede the market growth.

The wellness tourism market size is predicted to surge by USD 327.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%. The increase in mental illness is notably driving the wellness tourism market growth, although factors such as perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market may impede the market growth.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.30 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accor SA

11.4 Cal A Vie Health Spa

11.5 Canyon Ranch

11.6 Clinique La Prairie

11.7 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

11.8 Gaia Retreat and Spa

11.9 Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

11.10 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

11.11 Jade Mountain

11.12 Osthoff Resort

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Argentina IT Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spa-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-22-08-billion-from-2020-to-2025-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301720082.html

SOURCE Technavio