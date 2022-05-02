U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,061.25
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.54
    +0.37 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.70
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0660
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,543.61
    -17.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.06
    -1.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $185 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASCBU) ("A SPAC II" or the "Company") announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "ASCBU" beginning May 3, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one half of one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "ASCB," "ASCBW," and "ASCBR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book running manager in the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,775,000 units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on May 5, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About A SPAC II Acquisition Corp.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. A SPAC II's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry, although the Company intends to focus on opportunities that are in high-growth industries that apply cutting edge technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech (the "New Economy Sectors"), with a preference for companies that promote environmental, social and governance ("ESG") principles.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-spac-ii-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-185-million-initial-public-offering-301537756.html

SOURCE A SPAC II Acquisition Corp.

