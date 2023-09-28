New ‘space age’ titanium iPhone 15s are overheating, customers complain

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro has a starting price of £999 - PATRICK T. FALLON

Thousands of Apple customers have complained the company’s “aerospace grade” titanium-clad iPhone 15 Pro handsets are overheating, just days after they bought them.

Buyers of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, which starts at £999, and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max, which costs £1,119, have complained on customer forums, Twitter and Reddit that the devices are getting too hot to hold when conducting video calls, playing games or listening to music.

In a post that has been liked more than 2,000 times on Apple’s customer forum, one buyer said: “I’ve recently purchased the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and it is heating up even when I’m not using it.”

Another complained it was getting “so hot I can’t even hold it for very long”.

Max Weinbach, a technology analyst at Creative Strategies, said on Twitter his iPhone 15 Pro Max was “too hot to hold while charging”.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at TF International Securities, said the overheating issue could be partly down to the company’s decision to use titanium for the case of the new phone.

Mr Kuo said the use of the metal was one factor that “negatively impacts thermal efficiency”.

Apple has made the titanium case a key selling point of its new devices, advertising it as “the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions to Mars”.

iPhone 15 pricing

Jeff Fieldhack, a director at Counterpoint Research, said the “new aesthetic updates” had created “more incentives for users to upgrade this year”.

Complaints of overheating are an embarrassing setback for the smartphone giant. Its newly released iPhones feature the company’s most powerful processors and cameras.

Mr Kuo said designers may have also made “compromises… in the thermal design to achieve a lighter weight” for the device.

Some phone reviewers have separately raised concerns over the phone’s durability, with one YouTube reviewer cracking the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s glass body with his bare hands.

Apple’s customer support page says its phones “might get warm” when they are set up for the first time, use wireless charging or play graphics-intensive games. Apple declined to comment.

Story continues

Mr Kuo said Apple could issue a software update to mitigate the overheating issue by changing the way the phone runs and thus how much heat it generates.

He said the issue was not thought to be down to the phone’s new microchip, which is smaller and more powerful than those on previous models.

Separately, Apple chief executive Tim Cook was in London on Thursday, visiting the company’s newly opened London headquarters at Battersea Power Station on a tour of Europe.

Apple said the office would accommodate its “growing team” in the UK, where it now has a total of 8,000 staff.

Mr Cook told the Press Association the UK economy was “vibrant as ever” for smartphone app development, adding that it was hiring local experts in artificial intelligence.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.