Space Exploration Made Lighter, More Flexible With Launch of New Product from Nicomatic

HORSHAM, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicomatic, the Pennsylvania-based provider of creative interconnect solutions, announces the release of a new product line for use in spacecraft: Flat Flexible Cables for Space. The flat flexible cable technology allows for lighter, more flexible space exploration of both satellites and spacecraft in low earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, and beyond. Nicomatic's new product line has contributed to the advancement of global internet access, homeland security, and space exploration.

What makes this an innovative connector in space applications?

Utilizing materials qualified by NASA to meet outgassing requirements in vacuum conditions, such as polyvinyl fluoride and polyimide, Nicomatic develops tailored solutions which meet high-flex and low-profile interconnect requirements. This reduces the overall requirements for space and weight allocation as it relates to electrical harnessing systems. Today, Nicomatic's Flat Flexible Cables for Space are used in satellites, solar arrays, communications, cameras, radar, and simulator equipment in both manned and unmanned systems.

"Our clients needed a solution which leveraged space-grade materials while meeting very stringent geometric and flexibility requirements that traditional round wire interconnect systems simply could not meet," said Ben Koontz, Custom Engineering Manager, Nicomatic. "Our engineering team needed to work with NASA-approved materials to ensure quick time-to-market, but other interconnect solutions were simply too large and inflexible. Nicomatic's Flat Flexible Cables for Space allowed our client to create a satellite which incorporates pioneering technology without compromise due to outdated connectors."

About Nicomatic

Nicomatic is an AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified designer and manufacturer of creative interconnect solutions. The company specializes in standard and custom interconnect solutions for the harsh mil/aero and medical environments, producing I/O, PCB, and HMI solutions. With its US production site based in Horsham, PA, USA, the family-run international group has spent more than 40 years developing innovative interconnect solutions for world-class leaders in the aerospace, defense, and medical industries. Learn more at nicomatic.com.

