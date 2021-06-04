U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.89
    +37.04 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,756.39
    +179.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.49
    +199.98 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.41
    +7.16 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.56 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.44 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0650 (-4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    +0.0057 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4750
    -0.8170 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,014.55
    -2,056.34 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.08
    -18.07 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.58 (-0.40%)
     

USAF looks into commercial rocket-powered cargo delivery

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The US military is expanding an experimental program that could one day see the Space Force use reusable rockets to move material and equipment across the planet. Per CNBC, the Pentagon is moving forward on a project called Rocket Cargo where it will study spacecraft that can land on a variety of surfaces and air-drop supplies after reentering the atmosphere. The Air Force requested $47.9 million during fiscal 2022 to continue work on Rocket Cargo. Most of those funds would go towards paying for prototypes the department wants to test in the field and simulations.   

The project “will demonstrate new trajectories and ways to fly large rockets, the ability to land rockets at austere locations and design and test an ejectable pod for air drop,” the Air Force said in its budget proposal. "The Department of the Air Force seeks to leverage the current multi-billion dollar commercial investment to develop the largest rockets ever, and with full reusability to develop and test the capability to leverage a commercial rocket to deliver AF cargo anywhere on the Earth in less than one hour, with a 100-ton capacity."   

The document doesn’t mention SpaceX specifically, but as CNBC points out, the company’s in-development Starship heavy rocket best fits the bill of what the military wants. It also worked with SpaceX, as well as Exploration Architecture Corporation, when it first started work on the project last year. The thing is Starship has yet to reach orbit, and it only recently successfully landed in one piece during a test flight

Either way, the military is keeping its options open. “We talked to a number of providers that we see potentially coming to the table to compete for these contracts,” Dr. Greg Spanjers, the research lead on Project Cargo, said on Friday. “SpaceX is certainly the most visible, no question about it … [but] what you’re trying to do is go into an orbital or a suborbital trajectory, bring the payload back down, and land it on the planet Earth. There are multiple companies that have that technological capability today, not just SpaceX.” The military said it’s also willing to consider less obvious candidates, in part to spur more activity in the space.

Recommended Stories

  • Space Force to study rockets for sending cargo around the world

    Commercial rockets may soon be capable of delivering military cargoes to destinations around the world.

  • SpaceX launches Dragon cargo spacecraft to the Space Station with new Falcon 9

    SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is once again heading to the International Space Station. The company launched its 22nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission for NASA on Thursday. This is the fifth capsule SpaceX has sent to ISS in the last 12 months, SpaceX director of Dragon mission management Sarah Walker noted in a media briefing Tuesday.

  • How long before AI can 'understand' animals?

    Advances in artificial intelligence could decypher animal "language" in the next 10 years or so, scientists claim.

  • Microsoft partners with voting machine maker Hart on election security

    ElectionGuard software lets voters check their votes were counted properly.

  • Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Bitcoin fell more than 7% on Friday, with tweets by Tesla boss Elon Musk that appeared to lament a breakup with the cryptocurrency again moving markets. Tesla's big position in bitcoin and Musk's large personal following set crypto markets on edge whenever he tweets, and the price fell after he posted "#Bitcoin" https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1400620080090730501, a broken-heart emoji and a picture of a couple discussing a breakup. Musk followed up by posting a breakup comic strip and replying "nice" to an illustration of rival crypto dogecoin posted by crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • Vera Farmiga Has 'Toughened Up' Because of Conjuring Films: 'I've Learned to Push Away' Fear

    Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson tell PEOPLE about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and how they leave the scary subject matter at work after filming

  • Elon Musk Breaks Up With Bitcoin—or Maybe Not. Tesla Shares Surge.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker tweeted twice late Thursday. On Friday, the stock had surged and the cryptocurrency had tumbled.

  • Remaining Tulsa survivors receive $300K gift

    Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be gifted $100K each on the heels of the 100-year commemoration. Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be gifted $100,000 each from the Justice for Greenwood Foundation on the heels of the 100-year commemoration. Mother Viola Fletcher, Mother Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis are the three recipients of the gift per a press release.

  • Evernote adds task management tools for personal projects

    You can use the one-time king of note-taking apps to manage personal projects with the introduction of a new feature called Tasks.

  • Square may make a 'hardware wallet' for Bitcoin

    Square may make a bitcoin hardware wallet, says Jack Dorsey.

  • SpaceX Nails Another Rocket Landing on Drone Ship

    Jun.03 -- SpaceX has landed a reusable rocket on a drone ship for the 86th time. Justin Bachman reports.

  • 20 Largest Defense Contractors in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 20 largest defense contractors in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Largest Defense Contractors in the World. The global military economy has been transformed over the last decade by trends in military expenditure and […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Takes Big Step; Google, DocuSign Lead Five Stocks Accelerating To Buy Points; Apple, AMC Stock In Focus

    Stocks closed the week strong, with the S&P 500 just below a high. Google and DocuSign are among top stocks near buy points with accelerating growth. Apple WWDC and meme stocks are in focus.

  • AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will start providing z-axis data for 911 calls

    Major US wireless carriers have a seven day deadline to start including vertical location data when callers dial 911.

  • DeVante Parker: Tua Tagovailoa’s mechanics are different

    The growth of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is something the Dolphins are looking for this season and it is something his teammates and coaches are regularly asked about when they sit down with reporters this offseason. Head coach Brian Flores has discussed a greater comfort level in the offense for the 2020 first-round pick and players [more]

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks rally after mixed jobs report points to gradual recovery

    Stocks rose Friday investors digested a mixed report on the state of the U.S. labor market, with a back-to-back miss on monthly payroll gains serving as potential fuel for policymakers to keep their current support systems in place for longer.

  • Triple Flag CEO Sees Robust Pipeline for Mining Production Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is seeing plenty of good opportunities for mining production deals despite a precious metals rally fueled by the pandemic.“The pipeline has been really robust and busy,” Chief Executive Officer Shaun Usmar said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “When I look at how we built this business over the five years, we have seen over 500 opportunities for the assets we’ve got.”Usmar founded Triple Flag in 2016 as a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, an

  • Meme Stock Marauders Aside, the Average S&P 500 Bull Is Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in December, if you asked the typical investor what the next big move would be for the S&P 500, two-thirds would’ve said “up.” After two months of going-nowhere churn in the indexes punctuated by assorted hysterias in crypto and meme shares, barely half would say so now.For all the kookiness going on adjacent to more stolid stocks, the recent history in American risk markets is one of psychological retrenching. Institutional managers are reining in exposure. People are buying

  • European Stocks Rise to Record After ‘Goldilocks’ U.S. Jobs Data

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher Friday, reaching a new record, as an increase in U.S. hiring boosted optimism over the economic recovery and assuaged concerns about the rollback in monetary stimulus.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4% by the close in London, with technology, miners and health care sectors leading the advance. Megacap tech stocks also led U.S. equities higher. Italy’s FTSE MIB Index closed at the highest level since October 2008.Airlines Fall Again; Saipem, Collect

  • This meme stock exploded 62% in one day and this Wall Street analyst has had enough

    BofA is keeping it real on Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock goes haywire amid the latest boom for meme stocks.