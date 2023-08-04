Space Force: Weather iffy for weekend SpaceX Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Forecasters expect inclement weather to impact SpaceX's next launch this weekend, though conditions around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are expected to drastically improve before the end of the window.

Space Force forecasters on Friday said weather would likely be 30% "go" for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink internet satellites during the four-hour window that opens at 8:22 p.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 6. Conditions, however, are expected to improve to 80% "go" later in the window, which closes at 12:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Launch Complex 40 will host.

"Deep southwesterly flow combined with above-normal atmospheric moisture and expected sea breeze development will trigger numerous showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours across the eastern portion of the Florida peninsula each day this weekend through the middle of next week," Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters said Friday. "Later in the window, thunderstorms are expected to diminish or move offshore, with remnant cloud cover gradually thinning."

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

Vulcan rocket: ULA investigates explosion, delays Vulcan rocket debut launch until end of this year

In the event of a 24-hour delay, conditions look the same: 30% "go" at the opening of the window and 80% "go" by the end.

Packed in Falcon 9's payload fairing will be dozens of Starlink internet satellites slated to fly along a southeastern trajectory. After liftoff, the rocket's first stage will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday's flight will mark the Space Coast's 40th launch of the year.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Weather iffy for weekend SpaceX Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral