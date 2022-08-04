U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.92
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,751.21
    -61.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,708.92
    +40.76 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.99
    -4.93 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    -2.57 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    +29.40 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    +0.21 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0670 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1110
    -0.7200 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,945.88
    -393.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.80
    -5.84 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Space Gallery St Barth Opens "Home," A Collection of Personal Works by Multidisciplinary Artist Hannah Polskin

·2 min read

SOHO, New York - August 18September 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Gallery St Barth is delighted to open "Home," a collection of works by multidisciplinary artist Hannah Polskin. The project will see the artist take over the ground floor gallery to create her world of undulating abstract art and design.

The exhibition will feature personal works from Polskin's Los Angeles home studio where the work-live context provides an endless source of inspiration. With an emphasis on living with each piece before sharing it with the world, "Home" holds a special place in the artist's heart, giving an inside look at her most personal creations cultivated and created in her own space. Alongside her Burl wood abstracts, Polskin will be debuting paintings on stone and salvaged materials, exploring a deeper investigation into the home as canvas. The curation will be complemented by other elements of her creative world including mirrors and decor for a completely immersive experience. Additionally, a 'custom bar' will allow collectors to select the wood panel of their choice and create custom work with the artist – selecting every element from the wood finish, size, color palette, shape and look of the work to produce their own custom piece.

The artist and designer originate from NY and currently lives and works in Los Angeles. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Hannah works at the intersection of fine art and design to create "livable art" with a freeform aesthetic that bleeds across each project. Conceptually, she's most inspired when she's tasked at taking over an entire space—that includes paintings, mirrors, kitchen islands, rugs, menorahs and more.

ABOUT SPACE GALLERY ST BARTH

Established in 2011, Space Gallery St Barth is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to showcasing painting, photography, and sculpture by established and emerging artists. Since its inception, Space Gallery St Barth has built up an impressive roster of artists, curated international exhibitions, and participated in major art fairs including the Venice Biennale.

Click here for the complete Press Release

PRESS INVITATION:

Vernissage with the artist at Space Gallery
Thursday, August 18th  6-9pm
Space Gallery St Barth
428 Broome StreetNew York – NY – 10013
646 684 3377
soho@spacestbarth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-gallery-st-barth-opens-home-a-collection-of-personal-works-by-multidisciplinary-artist-hannah-polskin-301600186.html

SOURCE Space Gallery St Barth

Recommended Stories

  • The 20 Best Anime Openings

    These shows master the art of the intro.View Entire Post ›

  • 'I do it and I love it': Broadway's Chita Rivera continues a 70-year career + 14 more Cape Cod theater shows

    Dancer/singer/actor Chita Rivera will bring more than 70 years of Broadway stories to a Provincetown show Aug. 7 with accompanist Seth Rudetsky.

  • General Mills taps New York pop artist KAWS for monster-themed cereal revival

    The monster cereals have a long history with General Mills, which begins with the launch of Count Chocula and Franken Berry in 1971. Boo-Berry came a year later in 1972.

  • Can Hollywood save the bullet train from terminal decline?

    Given the West’s fascination with sushi, samurai and blooming cherry blossoms, it’s hardly a surprise to see another Japanese artefact getting the Hollywood treatment. Bullet Train, a film adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Kōtarō Isaka starring Brad Pitt, is on release now. And with its trailer flaunting a blur of neon-saturated visuals, stylish camerawork and hyperactive editing, it seems that the long-established image of a dynamic and technologically superior Japan will be

  • PepsiCo Takes 20% Equity Stake In Romanian Spring Water Company AQUA Carpatica

    PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has entered into a strategic agreement with Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica, which was founded by Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in 2010. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will own a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. The financial terms were not disclosed. PepsiCo will have the rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and Poland with options to expand into other markets, including the U.S. AQUA Carpatica's product line includes still spri

  • BA extends ban on short-haul bookings as travel chaos continues

    British Airways has stopped short-haul bookings from Heathrow for another week, amid warnings they may be halted for the rest of the summer.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

    * U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said.

  • Investis Digital Ranks the Top 100 Leaders in ESG Communications

    “The ESG 100” Shares Tips for ESG Communications

  • If You Invested $1000 in Molina 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Goldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division

    The investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) includes scrutiny of the bank's credit card account management practices, refunds and billing error resolution, according to the filing. Goldman said it was cooperating with the CFPB. Under its chief executive officer, David Solomon, the bank has been looking to expand its consumer business as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond trading and investment banking.

  • Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors are unfazed by the brewing geopolitical tensions between US and China around Taiwan, as the stock rose for a sixth straight session ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock closed up 2.3% at $922.19 in New York on Wednes

  • Investors Watch Markets as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Weakens Risk Sentiment

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, raising geopolitical tensions in China and zapping investor risk appetite. Race Capital General Partner Edith Yeung discusses her take on Pelosi's "truly reckless and really dangerous" visit and why "nothing good [will] come out of it." Plus, her analysis and outlook of the "warm" crypto winter.

  • How To Use Options To Buy STLD Stock For An 8% Discount

    The cash-secured put is a way to use options to gain income on a strong stock or potentially buy it at a discount if it falls.

  • First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Trades in the Green Despite Hacks

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 3, 2022.

  • PNC, a 'tweener' national bank, finding niches in Carolinas, regional chief says

    A decade after entering the North Carolina market, Regional President Weston Andress said PNC Bank is finding its niches as a "tweener" looking for gaps between the large national banks and the local players. Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group entered North Carolina in March 2012 when it acquired Raleigh-based RBC Bank for $3 billion, gaining nearly 1 million new customers and more than 400 branches in the Southeast and is now the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets.

  • Wall Street rallies on economic data, crude falls as stockpiles jump

    U.S. stocks jumped to a sharply higher close and Treasury yields touched two-week highs on Wednesday as robust economic data, upbeat corporate guidance and easing geopolitical concerns boosted investor risk appetite. Front-month crude futures dropped following a report that U.S. stockpiles of crude and gasoline unexpectedly surged last week. All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced and the tech-laden Nasdaq ended the session at a three-month high, with upbeat forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp fueling investor sentiment.

  • Robinhood’s crypto arm fined US$30 mln for compliance failures

    The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) slapped a US$30 million fine on the crypto arm of trading app Robinhood on Tuesday for allegedly violating the bank secrecy act, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity regulations. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried buys 7.6% of Robinhood; stock jumps Fast facts The financial regulator also asked the firm […]

  • Meta Has Launched a Bond Offering for the First Time. What to Know.

    Meta Platforms has launched an offering of senior secured notes, the company disclosed Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Meta (ticker: META) didn’t disclose details about the offering, other than to say that “the timing and pricing and terms” are subject to “market conditions and other factors.” Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said proceeds could be used for capital spending, stock repurchases, acquisitions or investments.

  • Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs

    (Reuters) -Germany's Merck KGaA saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds. Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 1.78 billion euros ($1.81 billion), surpassing the average estimate of 1.71 billion in an analyst poll on the company's website. Adjusted EBITDA would have risen only 3.2% without the currency tailwinds.

  • Delta Apparel (DLA) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: Factors to Note

    Delta Apparel's (DLA) third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to reflect gains from broad-based demand for its products and digital initiatives. Both its segments are performing impressively.