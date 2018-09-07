Is Space Hellas SA’s (ATH:SPACE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Space Hellas SA (ATH:SPACE) with its market cap of €34.5m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. IT companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SPACE here.

Does SPACE produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SPACE has ramped up its debt from €16.0m to €17.8m – this includes both the current and long-term debt. With this growth in debt, SPACE’s cash and short-term investments stands at €7.7m for investing into the business. Additionally, SPACE has produced cash from operations of €1.3m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 7.0%, signalling that SPACE’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SPACE’s case, it is able to generate 0.07x cash from its debt capital.

Can SPACE pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at SPACE’s most recent €25.4m liabilities, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.2x. For IT companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does SPACE face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, SPACE is a highly leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if SPACE’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SPACE, the ratio of 1.68x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

SPACE’s debt and cash flow levels indicate room for improvement. Its cash flow coverage of less than a quarter of debt means that operating efficiency could be an issue. Though, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SPACE has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Space Hellas to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

