U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,380.00
    +113.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,018.00
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.42
    +5.01 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,059.26
    +878.69 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.88
    +11.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,383.13
    -461.59 (-1.72%)
     

Space Industry Innovation and EarlyBirds

EarlyBirds
·4 min read

Forde, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, a company focused on promoting innovation between companies, has published an article about the need for innovations in the space industry. The space industry is witnessing significant investment by large companies and government agencies which means there is lots of room for innovation. Additionally, national and local governments around the world are creating policy initiatives to strengthen efforts to create new capabilities and services for this rapidly growing industry. The space industry has indeed long been known for innovation, being the birthplace of many inventions that we take for granted today. Some things that were invented by the space industry in pursuit of space exploration include solar cells for solar power, freeze dried foods, 3D printing and much more. New innovations are already flowing out of the recent wave of initiatives supporting the space industry, but the industry itself is also in need of innovation.

The need for innovation in the Space industry is driven by such factors as declining launch costs, advances in technology, and many reports suggesting investing in the space industry and calling it the next trillion dollar industry. The OECD has cited three major drivers for innovation in the space industry, which are the persistence of national security and science objectives, the advancement of downstream space applications, and the pursuit of human space exploration. As space technologies converge with digital technologies, transformation is likely to occur at an industrial level, bringing changes and improvements to processes, products, services, and business models. Many companies will be interested in taking advantage of new opportunities that arise out of this innovation, so they can be increasingly competitive on the global market and more able to respond to the future needs of society.

A shared challenge for both private sector and government space industry programs is to find the innovations they need to drive the outcomes to their programs. Many of the capabilities these companies will need have already been built and are commercially available, or new partnerships can be formed to aid the creation of new frameworks for innovation. Navigating complex industries like the space industry is a specialty of EarlyBirds, which offers a unique Open Innovation Ecosystem to help large companies from a variety of industries connect with innovators who have already built solutions to their problems. EarlyBirds also created their Explorer Program, which addresses enterprise wide innovation, and the Challenger Program which was designed to help companies solve one problem or seize one opportunity at a time.

EarlyBirds’ platform, which can be found at earlybirds.io, helps companies find innovation solutions that work for them, and lets them solve their challenges with actionable innovations from a variety of innovators. The platforms connect organizations that innovate, companies that are interested in being early adopters of new innovations, and subject matter experts who operate as consultants to both innovators and early adopters who need extra support in their innovation work. Early Adopters are able to continuously improve across all parts of their business by adopting new technology that helps their programs and systems operate more efficiently. They can also use the platform to explore disruptive business models that could allow them to make sweeping changes to their business to reach even greater heights.

In addition to the space industry, EarlyBirds serves a number of other industries where companies are interested in innovation, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency. With over four million innovators already on their platform, EarlyBirds is ready to help space industry companies from around the world find the innovative solutions they need for their business challenges. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the opportunities available through EarlyBirds can visit their website, where they will find loads of information about how EarlyBirds connects companies, and ways to find innovators to help companies solve their problems. Companies looking for investment opportunities may also be interested in using their platforms to find startups doing interesting work that they might want to invest in.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:

EarlyBirds
Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose
+61 401 287 060
support@earlybirds.io
‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

CONTACT: Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Elon Musk Keeps His Big Promise to Ukraine

    Tesla's CEO promised Ukraine a gesture that would help the country access a fast and secure internet despite the Russian invasion.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • CRISPR ruling fallout is potentially big for UC, less so for Bay Area companies

    The University of California will lose a little money in the short term, but as CRISPR-Cas9 therapies make their way through clinical trials and toward commercialization, the licensing fees it would have collected would have been based on sales potentially in the billions of dollars.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rivian hikes vehicle prices by 20%, citing inflationary pressure

    U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it is raising the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%, citing inflationary pressure and higher component costs. “Like most manufacturers, Rivian is being confronted with inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)," Jiten Behl, Rivian's chief growth officer, said in a statement.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision includes operations at a large oil and gas production project on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. British BP PLC, Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA have previously disclosed plans to abandon Russia operations.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.