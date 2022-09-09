Space Lander and Rover Market, Increase In Investments for Space Explorations Across Globe to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Lander and Rover Market are expected to grow by USD 422.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in investments for space explorations across the globe, rising investments in space mining, and recent developments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs involved in space exploration missions, high chances of failure of space exploration projects, and launch delays will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Space Lander and Rover Market Segmentation
Product
Geography
Space Lander and Rover Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our space lander and rover market report covers the following areas:
Space Lander and Rover Market size
Space Lander and Rover Market trends
Space Lander and Rover Market industry analysis
This study identifies the technological advancements in 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the space-lander and rover market growth during the next few years.
Space Lander and Rover Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Space Lander and Rover Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Space Lander and Rover Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Airbus SE
Astrobotic Technology Inc.
Blue Origin Enterprises LP
CNSA
Deep Space Industries
European Space Agency
Indian Space Research Organisation
Intuitive Machines LLC
ispace Inc.
JAXA
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Maxar Technologies Inc.
Motiv Space Systems Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Space Lander and Rover Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist space lander and rover market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the space lander and rover market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the space lander and rover market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of space lander and rover market vendors
Related Reports
Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft engine nacelle market share is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Commercial Drones Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The commercial drones market share is expected to increase by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46%.
Space Lander And Rover Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 422.14 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.03
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Airbus SE, Astrobotic Technology Inc., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, CNSA, Deep Space Industries, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, Intuitive Machines LLC, ispace Inc., JAXA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Motiv Space Systems Inc., NASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Applications Services NV, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., and The Boeing Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Lunar surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Mars surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Asteroids surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Airbus SE
10.4 Blue Origin Enterprises LP
10.5 CNSA
10.6 European Space Agency
10.7 Indian Space Research Organisation
10.8 Intuitive Machines LLC
10.9 JAXA
10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.
10.11 NASA
10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-lander-and-rover-market-increase-in-investments-for-space-explorations-across-globe-to-boost-growth-2026---technavio-301620681.html
SOURCE Technavio