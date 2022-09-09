U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Space Lander and Rover Market, Increase In Investments for Space Explorations Across Globe to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Lander and Rover Market are expected to grow by USD 422.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in investments for space explorations across the globe, rising investments in space mining, and recent developments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs involved in space exploration missions, high chances of failure of space exploration projects, and launch delays will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Space Lander and Rover Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Space Lander and Rover Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Space Lander and Rover Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our space lander and rover market report covers the following areas:

  • Space Lander and Rover Market size

  • Space Lander and Rover Market trends

  • Space Lander and Rover Market industry analysis

This study identifies the technological advancements in 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the space-lander and rover market growth during the next few years.

Space Lander and Rover Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Space Lander and Rover Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Space Lander and Rover Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Airbus SE

  • Astrobotic Technology Inc.

  • Blue Origin Enterprises LP

  • CNSA

  • Deep Space Industries

  • European Space Agency

  • Indian Space Research Organisation

  • Intuitive Machines LLC

  • ispace Inc.

  • JAXA

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Maxar Technologies Inc.

  • Motiv Space Systems Inc.

Space Lander and Rover Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist space lander and rover market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the space lander and rover market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the space lander and rover market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of space lander and rover market vendors

Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft engine nacelle market share is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Commercial Drones Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The commercial drones market share is expected to increase by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46%.

Space Lander And Rover Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 422.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.03

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airbus SE, Astrobotic Technology Inc., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, CNSA, Deep Space Industries, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, Intuitive Machines LLC, ispace Inc., JAXA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Motiv Space Systems Inc., NASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Applications Services NV, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Lunar surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mars surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Asteroids surface exploration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Airbus SE

  • 10.4 Blue Origin Enterprises LP

  • 10.5 CNSA

  • 10.6 European Space Agency

  • 10.7 Indian Space Research Organisation

  • 10.8 Intuitive Machines LLC

  • 10.9 JAXA

  • 10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.11 NASA

  • 10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-lander-and-rover-market-increase-in-investments-for-space-explorations-across-globe-to-boost-growth-2026---technavio-301620681.html

SOURCE Technavio

