The 'space nation' Asgardia will attempt its first launch this summer — with help from a Russian billionaire

A non-profit organization called Asgardia is trying to form the first nation in space.

Asgardia will launch a small satellite in summer 2017 as a means of establishing its presence in orbit.

Hundreds of thousands of people have registered to become citizens and will soon vote on a constitution.

However, experts are uncertain if Asgardia could become a nation, and it's unclear how it will fund or build a human space colony.

The Space Kingdom of Asgardia has announced what may be a significant step towards becoming recognized as the first nation to orbit Earth.

The founders of Asgardia, which is named after Norse mythology's city in the skies, hope to create a peaceful, space-faring nation that mines asteroids and defends planet Earth from dangerous meteorites, space debris, and other threats. They announced the existence of Asgardia in October 2016, and subsequently garnered hundreds of thousands of citizenship applications.

For now, Asgardia is a non-profit non-governmental organization based out of Vienna, Austria. The group aims to help its roughly 200,000 future citizens form a recognizable government, though many complex steps remain before Asgardia could ever become a real nation — if it ever does.

But the founding members said during a June 13 press briefing in Hong Kong that they'll soon launch Asgardia-1: the proto-nation's first satellite.

"The first presence of the Asgardian nation, we can now say, will be in space this year," Jeffrey Manber, the CEO of a satellite company called NanoRacks (which was contracted to lead the Asgardia-1 project), said during the briefing. Manber added that the satellite "may turn out to be the most important and lasting [idea] that we're working with."

The spacecraft is a nano satellite, or "nanosat," that will be about the size of a loaf of bread. It will weigh about as much as a newborn baby, and carry data uploaded by Asgardian citizens.

The nanosat will launch aboard Orbital ATK's upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 12, 2017, riding inside a cargo spacecraft that NASA has contracted to deliver supplies to astronauts in space.

Once the spacecraft docks at the space station, the crew will pop Asgardia-1 inside a special nanosat dispenser and eject it into orbit.

The effort is being bankrolled by Asgardia founding member Igor Ashurbeyli, a Russian aerospace engineer and billionaire, and led in part by Ram Jakhu, the director of McGill University's Institute of Air and Space Law.

"Asgardia will be a space nation that is a trans-ethnic, trans-national, trans-religious, ethical, peaceful entity trying to settle the humanity in space," Jakhu said during the briefing.

He added that Asgardia will start out as a constitutional monarchy — a government with a legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

A nation of space pirates?

The Asgardia-1 nanosat, which is being built by a company in Indiana called NearSpace Launch, won't do much more than orbit Earth.

However, it will carry a 512-GB drive pre-loaded with data selected by Asgardia's first 1.5 million citizens.

"Maybe the photo of your little cat or of your neighbor, of your mother, or a child — whatever comes to your mind, this will be for as long as Asgardia exists. In other words, forever," Ashurbeyli said during the briefing.

Although Asgardia-1 will slow down in Earth's upper atmosphere and burn up within about five years, Ashurbeyli said this citizen data will be copied to any future Asgardian satellites and spacecraft that go to "the moon and anywhere in the universe ... Asgardia will be."