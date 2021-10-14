U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.69
    +73.89 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,910.42
    +532.61 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.94
    +251.30 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.70
    +32.73 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.38 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    -0.0310 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.3730 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,190.91
    +249.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,375.30
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Space Perspective raises $40M Series A for stratospheric balloon rides

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

The successful commercial launches of Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic have officially ushered in a new era of space tourism. But unlike these companies, which are planning on taking people to space using rockets or spaceplanes, two-year-old startup Space Perspective is taking a different tack.

Instead of going to space on a rocket, which are prohibitively expensive to develop and may not appeal to all customers, the startup plans to offer rides to the stratosphere using a capsule attached to a large balloon. Its plans have attracted investor interest: the company said Thursday it had raised a $40 million Series A to take it through to its first planned commercial flights in late 2024.

Space Perspective has already collected 475 reservations, each of which was secured by a deposit between $10,000-$25,000, depending on how soon the passenger is looking to fly. The total cost of a seat is $125,000.

Not going the rocket route has its trade-offs. While a balloon ride is significantly cheaper, and may appeal to more risk-averse customers, customers won’t go quite as high into the atmosphere and won't experience any weightlessness. Instead of hitting or surpassing the Kármán line, the internationally recognized but ultimately invisible boundary delineating “space” at 50 miles above sea level, the stratospheric balloon will take customers to around 20 miles above Earth. (This is still significantly higher than a commercial airplane ride, which only reaches around 7 miles above sea level.)

But Space Perspective promises that its 6-hour ride will still offer spectacular views, especially of the curvature of the Earth and the blackness of space. The plan is for the space balloon to gradually ascend for two hours at 12 miles per hour, glide at apogee for two hours, then spend the final hours of the flight gradually descending. The capsule will splash down in the ocean, where eight customers plus one pilot will be scooped up by a ship, similar to how NASA and SpaceX retrieve their crewed capsules.

There are other perks to not going quite so high: from the description, it sounds like the Space Perspective balloon ride will look and feel more like a first-class commercial flight with any major airline today, rather than an astronaut launch. Customers will apparently have access to WiFi and even a bar. No special training will be required, either; a company spokesperson said the pre-flight safety briefing will be similar to that delivered by flight attendants today.

The company has already hit a major milestone, successfully launching an uncrewed, unpressurized full-sized capsule simulator to target altitude in June from the Space Coast Spaceport in Florida. The next series of test flights will also be uncrewed, followed by the first piloted test flight in 2023.

Space Perspective was founded by husband and wife and co-CEOs Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. The pair were crew members of Biosphere 2, an ambitious and eccentric project to recreate Earth’s conditions in an enclosed system. They later founded Paragon Space Development Corporation, which develops life-support systems for astronauts, and World View Enterprises, a company developing stratospheric balloons for remote sensing. Earlier this month, World View also announced it would offer stratospheric balloon rides by 2024, for $50,000.

The Series A was led by Prime Movers Lab, with additional participation by new investors LightShed Ventures, the Explorer 1 Fund, and Yamauchi no.10 Family Office. Additional investors include Tony Robbins, VC firms E2MC and SpaceFund, Kirenaga Partners, Base Ventures, and 1517 Fund.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch tonight as the Waxing Moon teams up with Jupiter and Saturn in the sky

    Thursday night's Waxing Gibbous Moon has a couple of celestial companions as it arcs across the sky.

  • As William Shatner Takes Off in Blue Origin’s Rocket, Space Stocks Gain Attention Once Again

    Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 this morning, making 90-year-old actor William Shatner the oldest person to go to space ever. The recent advances in space tourism...

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe

    Hubble took pictures of the oldest galaxies it could – seen here – but the James Webb Space Telescope can go back much farther in time. NASASome have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit a

  • Musk tweets he is in talks with airlines to install Starlink broadband

    Musk, who is known for his Twitter banter, announcements and lively interactions with followers, did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet. It was not immediately clear which airlines were approached or when installation would occur. Shares of in-flight internet provider Gogo Inc fell to an intraday low of 5.7% before recouping some of the losses in afternoon trading.

  • This 3,000-Piece Cybertruck Is a Window Slash Wallet Buster

    Mattel is releasing a 3,000-piece, $250 buildable Tesla Cybertruck that celebrates the famous smashed window from the prototype's reveal. The post This 3,000-Piece Cybertruck Is a Window Slash Wallet Buster appeared first on Nerdist.

  • China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

    China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.

  • What Companies Has Elon Musk Invested In?

    Visionary Tesla CEO Elon Musk is constantly in the news for his outlandish quotes and inspired ideas. While well-known for his role at Tesla, Musk is also a serial investor and entrepreneur. Find...

  • Baselode Intersects Multiple Zones of Elevated Radioactivity in Two New Holes at Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). Baselode's Hook is 100% owned with no royalties.

  • Should You Invest in the Virgin Orbit SPAC?

    With a $6.4 billion market capitalization and shares that, despite some ups and downs, are worth 125% more today than at their 2019 IPO, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is undoubtedly the best known of the new space companies that have come to market of late. A little over a month ago, Virgin Galactic's sister company, Virgin Orbit (which launches satellites rather than humans to space) announced that it, too, plans to go public in a SPAC-sponsored IPO. Like its sister company Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit takes a hybrid approach to space launch, loading a two-stage LauncherOne rocket onto a modified 747-400 aircraft named "Cosmic Girl," flying the airplane to 35,000 feet above sea level, and then releasing the rocket to blast itself -- and its payload -- the rest of the way into orbit.

  • Astronomers Found a Planet That Survived Its Star's Death

    When our sun enters its death throes in about 5 billion years, it will incinerate our planet and then dramatically collapse into a dead ember known as a white dwarf. But the fate of more distant planets, such as Jupiter or Saturn, is less clear. On Wednesday in the journal Nature, astronomers reported observing a tantalizing preview of our solar system’s afterlife: a Jupiter-size planet orbiting a white dwarf some 6,500 light years from here. Known as MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb, the planet occupies a co

  • Elon Musk jabs at second place Jeff Bezos 🥈 as lead builds as the richest person on Earth

    To celebrate his self-adorned gold medal, Elon Musk jokingly jabbed at his rival Jeff Bezos by responding to a Twitter post with a silver medal emoji.

  • Blue Origin launches William Shatner into space

    ‘Everyone on Earth needs to see this,’ says 90-year-old ‘Star Trek’ actor, who became oldest person ever to travel to space

  • Bezos v. Musk: The high-stakes legal disputes between the world’s two richest people

    The Tesla CEO and Amazon founder are involved in two legal disputes, one over a NASA contract and the other involving a tussle before the Federal Communications Commission.

  • Captain Kirk Heads to Space Wednesday. Watch This Stock.

    William Shatner, known for portraying Captain Kirk in 'Star Trek,' is headed to space Wednesday on a Blue Origin flight after a delay. Watch Virgin Galactic stock.

  • Mysterious object found at centre of galaxy emits rare radio signal: ‘We’ve never seen anything like it’

    The transient object in the centre of the Milky Way disappeared in a single day

  • William Shatner & Crew Blast Into Space From Texas On Blue Origin Rocket

    He once described it as a place “where no man has gone before,” but today it is men and a woman who went into space with actor William Shatner.

  • William Shatner went to space. Here's how much it would cost you.

    William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," finally made it to space. What does his Blue Origin flight mean for future space travel?

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.

  • South Dakota woman convicted in her baby's 1981 death

    A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago. Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.