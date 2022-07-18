U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    +41.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,534.00
    +287.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.25
    +167.75 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.20
    +22.70 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.84
    +2.25 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +13.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.77
    -1.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1280
    -0.3280 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.65
    +105.64 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Space Propulsion System Market to Reach $32.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Surge in need for low earth orbit-based services, increase in space exploration missions, and rise in demand for satellite data drive the global space propulsion system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Space Propulsion System Market by Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non Chemical Propulsion), by Class of Orbit (Elliptical, GEO, LEO, MEO), by End User (Civil and Earth Observation, Government and Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" As per the report, the global space propulsion system industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for low earth orbit-based services, surge in space exploration missions, and increase in demand for satellite data have boosted the growth of the global space propulsion system market. However, issues regarding space debris and increase in emission due to number of space launches hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for advanced electric propulsion system and nanomaterial-based space propulsion systems would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (271 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10808

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments to impose strict regulations regarding lockdown and ban import-export of raw materials. This led to sudden fall in the availability of raw materials for manufacturing space propulsion systems.

  • The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and created delays in activities regarding development of space propulsion systems.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10808

The chemical propulsion segment dominated the market

By type, the chemical propulsion segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global space propulsion system market, due to large usage of chemical propellants for launching satellites or other payloads into the space. However, the non-chemical propulsion segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, due to increased use of non-chemical propulsion technologies in space propulsion systems.

The commercial segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global space propulsion system market, due to rise in number of space programs to support commercial applications globally. The report analyzes the civil and earth observation and government and military segment as well.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10808

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, as U.S. launches thousands of satellites annually. However, the global space propulsion system market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in space programs across various nations such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Key market players

  • Accion Systems

  • ArianeGroup

  • IHI Corporation

  • Moog Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • OHB SE

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Vacco Industries

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ba4b6dc04cb9f2f4c3a5e85b2775de67

Similar Reports We Have on Space Industry:

Rocket Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor and Rocket Engine), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)), Propulsion (Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion and Hybrid Propulsion), Component (Motor Casing, Nozzle, Igniter Hardware, Turbo Pump, Propellant and Others), Vehicle Type( Manned and Unmanned) and End User (Military & Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aircraft Propulsion System Market by Air-Breathing Engine (Turbojet Engines, Ramjets, Scramjets, and IC Engines), Non-Air Breathing Engine (Electric Propulsion, Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, and Others), Application (Aircrafts, Missiles, UAV's, and Spacecraft), and End Users (Defense and Aerospace, General Aviation, and Commercial Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor, Rocket Engine), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)), Component (Motor Casing, Nozzle, Igniter Hardware, Turbo Pump, Propellant, Others), Vehicle Type (Manned and Unmanned), and End User (Military & Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rocket Liquid Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor and Rocket Engine), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)), Component (Motor Casing, Nozzle, Igniter Hardware, Turbo Pump, Propellant, and Others), Vehicle Type (Manned and Unmanned), and End User (Military & Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rocket Solid Propulsion Market by Type (Rocket Motor and Rocket Engine), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), and Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)), Component (Motor Casing, Nozzle, Igniter Hardware, Turbo Pump, Propellant, and Others), Vehicle Type (Manned and Unmanned), and End User (Military & Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Autonomous Aircraft Propulsion Systems Market by Technology (Fully Autonomous and Increasingly Autonomous), and End Use (Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Air Medical Services, Cargo & Delivery Aircraft and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-propulsion-system-market-to-reach-32-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-14-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301587988.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • UK set to have world's biggest automated drone superhighway

    Reading, Cambridge and Rugby are among the places set to be connected by drones.

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Sof

  • Oil prices jump as soft dollar, tight supplies support

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $2.54, or 2.5%, to $103.70 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after a 2.1% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery gained $2.31, or 2.4%, to $99.90 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Forget the Stock Market. This Is the Big Risk for Retirees.

    Longevity risk is the bigger threat to retirement security, according to recent research. Older adults often underestimate how long they might live.

  • Indonesia Waives Palm Oil Export Levy to Cut Bloated Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandIndonesia will waive its palm oil export levy until the end of August in a fresh attempt to boost shipme

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwin

  • Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says

    The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed. The German government has been pushing for a shift to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to contribute 80% of the country's electricity generation by 2030. The study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that Germany's green energy goals were likely to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix in the medium term, even beyond what would be required to meet the Paris climate targets by 2035.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • Deadly Floods Are China’s Latest Extreme Weather Nightmare

    (Bloomberg) -- Deadly floods killed at least a dozen people in Western China this weekend and disrupted power and communications infrastructure as the country continues to get battered by extreme weather this summer.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman