New space radar in Costa Rica can track even tiny orbital debris

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

There's a new giant space radar in Costa Rica that can track orbital debris as small as two centimeters. It was built by LeoLabs, a company that provides commercial radar tracking services for objects in Low Earth Orbit, which has declared the site fully operational less than a year after breaking ground. LeoLabs CEO Dan Ceperley said it's the "most advanced commercial space radar of its kind" — one that's capable of tracking objects the size of a golf ball traveling at up 30,000 kilometers per hour. 

The radar can keep an eye on both active satellites and space junk, which make up the vast majority of man-made objects found in LEO. They're also the risks LeoLabs' customers — made up of satellite operators, defense, space and regulatory agencies, insurance and scientific institutions — want to keep tabs on.

Space junk has increasingly occupied the Earth's orbit over the past few decades, and it's only bound to become a bigger issue in the coming years as private companies deploy more and more massive satellite constellations. Debris flying around in space is a huge threat to the ISS and future manned missions, giving rise to the need for a company like LeoLabs. Ed Lu, the company's co-founder, explains that "[t]he number one danger to astronauts aboard the International Space Station has been and is today the risk of orbital debris that is too small to be tracked by the US Department of Defense going through the hull." 

Now that the Costa Rica site is online, LeoLabs now has full coverage of the Low Earth Orbit with its four existing radars. It plans to build more radars around the world to make sure it can keep up with the activities in Low Earth Orbit, which will most likely become even more congested in the future.

  • Australia Policy Potency Sharpens as Iron Ore, Jobs Cut Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s bond-buying program is set to become more influential as 10-year high iron ore prices combined with a hiring spree narrow the budget deficit and reduce government debt financing needs.Iron ore was trading over $180 a ton this week, reflecting China’s massive demand as its economy leads the global recovery from Covid-19. The Australian government based its revenue projections on expectations prices would to fall to $55 a ton by the end of September. Unemployment was expected to average 7.25% over the fiscal year, yet in March it had already fallen to 5.6%.The fiscal shortfall for the 12 months ending June 30 could be half the A$198 billion ($153 billion) deficit forecast in December, due to the better-than-expected revenue receipts and less expenditure on welfare. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is due to announce his fiscal 2022 blueprint on May 11, which will contain the latest estimates for the current year.The stronger position of Australia’s books means that the government won’t need to issue as many bonds to bridge the fiscal shortfall. That also aids the Reserve Bank of Australia as its A$200 billion program will see it hold a greater proportion of debt, making monetary policy more effective.“It’s more bang for your buck,” said Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “For every bond that the RBA is now buying, it’s more influential on the yield curve and the currency than it otherwise would be because you’re buying that fixed amount from a smaller supply of bonds in the market.”Odonaghoe last month -- before the latest leg up in iron ore prices and leg down in the jobless rate -- estimated the budget could narrow to as little as A$100 billion in the current fiscal year. The relentless rise in the iron ore price is also likely to see the resource-rich Western Australia state record a budget surplus, he said.James McIntyre, economist for Australia and New Zealand at Bloomberg Economics, reckons the prevailing prices could add an additional A$40 billion to government revenue, accelerating the pace of fiscal consolidation.“A stronger than expected labor market recovery, coupled with a boost to profits from surging commodity prices, could see a major reduction in expected issuance, potentially amplifying the effectiveness of the RBA’s bond purchases,” he said.Stimulus DebateThe increased potency of monetary policy comes as debate emerges on whether the RBA will roll over its yield curve control on the three-year note to November 2024 from the current April 2024. Similarly, whether it will announce another round of quantitative easing once its second A$100 billion tranche ends in October.These questions were reignited after the central bank in Canada this week took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus in response to a stronger than expected performance.“The Bank of Canada’s taper is partly a reflection of lower bond issuance in their next fiscal year -- they had their budget delivered Monday night -- and there’s going to be a similar dynamic in Australia,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.