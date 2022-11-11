Space Semiconductor Market Size Worth USD 3.34 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% by 2021 -2028

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global space semiconductor market size is projected to reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 6.89% during forecast period 2021-2028

Pune, India, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global space semiconductor market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 3.34 billion by 2028 from USD 2.10 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Space Semiconductor Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 2.01 billion in 2020.

The increasing space research and development activities in emerging economies in recent years is expected to generate traction. Moreover, the increasing investment in space exploration programs by the government and private organizations is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, the U.S. government assigned around USD 23.3 billion to NASA. This has increased by 3% as compared to last year and proposed.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/space-semiconductor-market-105223

List of Key Players Profiled in Report:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc. (U.K.)

STMicroelectronics International N.V. (Switzerland)

Solid State Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Xilinx Inc. (U.S.)

BAE System Plc (U.K.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Market Segmentation:

By type the market is divided into radiation hardened grade, radiation tolerant grade, and others. By component the market is segmented into integrated circuits, discrete semiconductors devices, optical device, microprocessor, memory, sensors, and others. By application it is divided into satellite, launch vehicles, deep space probe, and rovers and landers. Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World.

Story continues

What does the Report Provide?

The market for space semiconductor devices report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/space-semiconductor-market-105223

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.89% 2028 Value Projection 3.34 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.10 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Component, By Application Growth Driver Development of Radiation Tolerant Grade Semiconductor to Fuel Market Growth

Driving Factor:



Development of Radiation Tolerant Grade Semiconductor to Fuel Market Growth

The focus on the development of radiation-hardened grade and radiation tolerant grade semiconductor solutions by companies such as Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc. (Microsemi Corporation), and TE Connectivity is expected to promote the space semiconductor market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. launched its novel GMICP2731-10 GaN MMIC power amplifier using GaN-On-Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology and ideally for satellite terminals. This new technology helps in maintaining signal fidelity by allowing Earth stations to transmit at high RF levels without compromising the quality of the signal.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/space-semiconductor-market-105223

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Semiconductor Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Space Semiconductor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Radiation Hardened Grade Radiation Tolerant Grade Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Integrated Circuits Discrete Semiconductors Devices Optical Device Microprocessor Memory Sensors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Satellite Launch Vehicles Deep Space Probe Rovers and Landers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!

Speak to the Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/space-semiconductor-market-105223

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Commercial Space Organizations

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the involvement of NASA in numerous space-related operations in the United States. Moreover, the presence of commercial space organizations such as SpaceX have fueled the regional market. The region’s market stood at USD 0.86 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to show a significant space semiconductor market share owing to the active involvement of the European Space Agency in the development of next-generation space materials and components.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market for space semiconductor devices contains a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand from patients across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, and launching new solutions to strengthen their portfolio in the market.

Below is a recent industry development:

May 2021 – Infineon Technologies AG launched its next-generation radiation-hardened 144Mbit QDR-II+ SRAM for radar, onboard data processing, and networking applications in space. This new technology is QML-V, certified. It is the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027

Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]

Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs



