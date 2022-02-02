U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    +33.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,212.25
    +217.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.80
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.51
    -3.32 (-13.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3390
    -0.3430 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,531.45
    +115.52 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.55
    +3.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.34
    +61.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

SpaceX reveals $500 monthly 'Premium' Starlink service with speeds up to 500 Mbps

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
SpaceX

SpaceX has revealed a new tier for its Starlink satellite internet service with higher performance but pricing that might make your eyes water, The Verge has reported. Called Starlink Premium, it offers speeds between 150 and 500Mbps with 20 to 40 milliseconds of latency, up from 50 to 250Mbps with the same latency. Upload speeds are also up, from 10 to 20Mbps on the standard plan to 20 to 40Mbps on Premium.

For a performance boost of roughly double, you'll pay five times more, however. Starlink Premium will cost $500 a month compared to $99 per month for the standard plan. You'll also pay $2,500 for the antenna and other hardware, compared to $499 for base plan, and will need to leave a $500 deposit to reserve the Premium dish.

SpaceX said the new service will work better in "extreme weather conditions" and customers will get priority 24/7 support. It's likely to be the only high-speed internet option available in many remote places, where the extra weatherproofing could come in handy. 

SpaceX announced that Starlink would come out of beta last October, and recently unveiled a new rectangular satellite dish that's much smaller and thinner than the original round one. The new Premium antenna is apparently larger than that and it supposedly "helps ensure bandwidth for critical operations even during times of peak network usage," SpaceX said. 

Starlink has launched over 2,000 satellites as of mid-January, with around 1,500 in operational orbit. The current system is authorized for up to 4,408 satellites, around triple the current number. If you're interested in the Premium tier, orders are now open with deliveries set to start in Q2 2022. 

Recommended Stories

  • With gun violence up, King County ends 2021 with 88 homicides

    King County had 88 homicide victims from gun violence in 2021, which was 17 more than the year before, according to data released by the King County Prosecutor’s shots fired division.

  • Sony drops PlayStation 5 sales forecast again due to chip shortage

    Sony is still struggling to make enough PlayStation 5 consoles to keep up with demand.

  • Google Messages begins displaying iMessage reactions as emoji

    Pretty soon, you'll no longer have to see those weird reaction texts from your iPhone-using friends.

  • The creator of 'Shovel Knight' is making a new action-adventure game

    It's a top-down "bone-chilling action adventure" entitled Mina the Hollower that's inspired by Gothic Horror.

  • DICE delays 'Battlefield 2042' season one to fix the core game

    'Battlefield 2042' season one has been pushed back to the summer as DICE focuses on improving the base game with features like video chat.

  • Google's Pixel phones had their best quarter ever

    Google's lineup of Pixel phones has usually been some of our favorite Android devices since the first Pixel arrived back in 2016 — but they've never been big sellers. While Google still doesn't compare with Apple and Samsung, the company says the Pixel just had its best sales quarter ever.

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? TracFone Integration, 5G Investments Impact 2022 Outlook

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • India will finally hold 5G airwave auction this year

    India today (Feb. 1) finally set a timeline for the auction of 5G airwaves. In her union budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will hold an auction for the 5G spectrum in 2022. The minister said this next-generation mobile broadband can enable growth and offer job opportunities in India.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nasdaq 100 Is Cheapest Since May 2020 After Price Drop, Earnings Pop

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of better-than-expected earnings from technology companies after an ugly stock market selloff has made valuations in the sector a bit more appealing, luring in dip buyers ahead of another crucial week of the results season. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile MonthPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court

  • Carnival files for 'at-the-market' offering of up to $500 million worth of shares

    The U.S.-listed shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it filed for the sale of up to $500 million worth of its common stock, in an "at-the-market" offering. As previously announced, the company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to buy Carnival PLC ordinary shares and for general corporate purposes. Separately, the company said it extended its share repurchase program, which had been expected to end "no later" than Jan.

  • Earthstone Energy buys Bighorn Permian Resources

    Earthstone Energy Inc. on Monday said it agreed to pay $860 million for the assets of privately held Bighorn Permian Resources LLC. Based in The Woodlands, Texas, Earthstone Energy is an independent oil and gas developer backed by private equity firm EnCap Investments LP. The purchase price for Bighorn includes $770 million in cash and about 6.8 million shares of Earthstone's Class A common stock valued at $90 million based on Friday's closing share price of $13.25. The deal is expected to close

  • JonesDAO Raises $52M in 24 Hours Amid Surging Demand for Crypto Derivatives

    A new crypto derivatives offering raised $52M in 24 hours, showing the demand for options as a bear market looms.

  • Imperial Oil Swings to Profit in Q4, Raises Dividend

    Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO), the Canadian subsidiary of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), swung from a loss to a profit in the fourth quarter, as its revenue more than doubled from a year ago. Revenue & Earnings Total revenues and other income amounted to C$12.31 billion for the quarter ended December 31, up from C$6.03 billion in Q4 2020. Net income came in at C$813 million (C$1.18 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to a loss of C$1.15 billion (-C$1.56 per share) in the same period last year when Imperial took

  • Pershing Square's Bill Ackman made nearly $4 billion on pandemic bets: WSJ

    Two bets made by Pershing Square Capital Management , generated nearly $4 billion in profit for the activist hedge fund. CEO Bill Ackman's two calls were related to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. His first bet, in February, 2020, was that the economy would shut down more swiftly than others expected. He then made a second investment behind his belief that it would also stage a more rapid comeback than other forecasts. The report from the newspaper comes after Per

  • AmerisourceBergen Earnings Solid, McKesson On Tap With Both Drug Distributors Near Highs

    AmerisourceBergen topped fiscal first-quarter earnings early Wednesday, with rival drug distributor McKesson on tap after the close. McKesson stock and AmerisourceBergen stock both sat near record highs on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen and McKesson have staged powerful run-ups as they work to focus on their expansion plans and move past allegations from state and local governments that they played roles in worsening the nation's opioid epidemic.

  • Future of the Chip Industry

    Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: America" spoke to NXP Semiconductors CEO Kurt Sievers to discuss the future of the semiconductor industry in the United States and globally.

  • BFC, Venrex Create Seed, Early Stage Fund for Fashion Innovators

    The fund will look to support “nontraditional” businesses with "strong creative and commercial credentials." The BFC will funnel its fees and related profits into fashion education and talent programs.