U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.00
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    +139.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,637.25
    +86.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.74
    +0.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    -2.9130 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    -24.72 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6490
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,179.09
    +1,480.50 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.05
    +16.25 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,924.10
    +162.53 (+0.59%)
     

Spacee Launches HoverTouch™, the First AI and Computer Vision Solution that Transforms Existing Retail Surfaces Into Interactive Customer Experiences With No Need for Touchscreens

Spacee
·3 min read
Spacee
Spacee

Using only light and a projector, HoverTouch lets customers explore products virtually, collecting crucial data and boosting sales

Spacee Launches HoverTouch

First AI and Computer Vision Solution that Transforms Existing Retail Surfaces Into Interactive Customer Experiences
First AI and Computer Vision Solution that Transforms Existing Retail Surfaces Into Interactive Customer Experiences

ADDISON, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, today launched HoverTouch™, the first plug-and-play solution that transforms existing in-store surfaces such as walls, glass or even cars into interactive customer experiences, and enables clients to collect crucial data on those experiences.

HoverTouch is designed to help drive in-store traffic and boost sales. Building on the success of Spacee’s previous interactive experience solution (Sense), HoverTouch adds significant new features including:

  • Adding Hover technology. A shopper does not have to touch a surface to interact with it - shoppers can hover their hand over a surface to drive contactless interactivity. The customer experience is very similar to what a person might do online with a cursor, hovering over and clicking on items that interest them (see video here).

  • HoverTouch Connect, a feature that gives retailers, consumer brands and their agencies full control of content, UX and device management and provides actionable data. It also allows customers and their agencies to design content and deploy content in an HTML5 compliant media player, meaning virtually any content can run in the HoverTouch system. Retailers, brands and agencies are encouraged to reuse existing content. HoverTouch Connect also enables retailers to capture detailed data on customer interactions, on par with data collected during e-commerce interactions.

  • Plug-and-Play installation, with no manual calibration or tweaking needed. Customer installations take minutes.

While HoverTouch can project to walls, glass or products (such as a car in a showroom), customers have the option to purchase a dedicated kiosk solution called HoverTouch React with a projecting surface.

One of the first retailers to use Spacee HoverTouch is Audi Dallas, one of the top 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. by sales volume. “Shoppers are back in the stores, and we want to give them an incredible experience,” said Tom McCollum, President and CEO at Forbes Todd Automotive Group, which owns and operates Audi Dallas. “We looked at a number of options for interactive experiences and found that Spacee’s HoverTouch not only provided the best customer experience, but was also the easiest to get up and running. And we love that there are no touchscreens that we’d constantly have to repair and replace. We are still early in the process, but already seeing double-digit in-store sales increases for the products we’re promoting with HoverTouch.”

Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee, said, “Retailers are desperate for data, and Spacee HoverTouch can provide CX data that’s on par with what’s collected online. We’re excited to bring this to market, and thrilled that our customers are already seeing a measurable impact on in-store sales.”

About Spacee
Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue. Spacee’s interactive displays help engage and educate, and its unobtrusive shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to help decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading brands around the world including Audi, Walmart, Panasonic, Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz. Learn more at spacee.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing
617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c010b23-7c97-4c18-ae35-927c189b5edd


Recommended Stories

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signalling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months. Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oi

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russ

  • Impressed shoppers say this fan can cool down a room 'instantly' — and it's $20 off

    This silent beauty might just save your summer.

  • A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines?

    As the fast-food chain's non-functioning ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped franchisees get their machines back online – and that's when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Google disables RCS ads in India following rampant spam by businesses

    Google has halted businesses from using RCS for promotion in India, the company's biggest market by users, following reports of rampant spam by some firms in a setback for the standard that the company is hoping to help become the future of SMS messaging. Google, Samsung and a number of other firms including telecom operators have rolled out support for RCS to hundreds of millions of users worldwide in recent years. Google said last month that RCS messaging in the Messages app for Android had amassed over 500 million monthly active users.

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) Passed With Ease

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Op-Ed: Give drivers a gas tax holiday. Tax windfall profits from oil companies instead

    One big reason for soaring gas prices is oil companies' greed. They're taking advantage of multiple crises to charge more simply because they can.

  • 4 Retirement Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    Setting yourself up financially in retirement should be a rewarding feeling. As you're saving and investing for retirement, there are some things you can be doing to put yourself ahead, as well as some mistakes that could slow down your progress. Here are four retirement mistakes you probably didn't realize you were making.