SpaceX puts Spaceflight’s huge satellite extravaganza on hold for more inspections

Spaceflight mission managers rehearse CubeSat integration into one of the flight dispensers that will be used during the SmallSat Express mission. (Spaceflight Photo)

Update for 1:20 p.m. PT Nov. 17: SpaceX has put the plans for Spaceflight’s dedicated rideshare mission on hold in order to conduct further pre-flight inspections. That means the customers waiting to get more than 60 satellites launched will have to wait a while longer. Here’s the tweet from SpaceX:

Standing down from Monday’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional pre-flight inspections. Once complete, we will confirm a new launch date. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 17, 2018

Previously:

There’s a grand convergence coming for the two subsidiaries of Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries.

Spaceflight, which handles launch logistics for small satellites, is gearing up for its most ambitious mission yet: the “dedicated rideshare” launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will deliver at least 64 satellites to a pole-to-pole, sun-synchronous orbit.

The SSO-A mission, also known as the SmallSat Express, will lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Among the dozens of payloads on SSO-A will be the first satellite designed for what’s expected to be a constellation of Earth-watching spacecraft for BlackSky, Spaceflight Industries’ other subsidiary.

BlackSky already has one prototype satellite in space, known as Pathfinder-1, and the venture also markets multispectral imagery from a squadron of other companies’ satellites. But its Global-class satellites will kick things up a notch in terms of image resolution as well as near-real-time delivery of on-demand imagery.

This mission is also a milestone for SpaceX. The upgraded Block 5 first-stage booster destined for the launch has flown twice already, in May and August, so this will mark the first three-time booster flight (with a launch from each of SpaceX’s three operational launch pads). SmallSat Express’ liftoff will also break SpaceX’s record of 18 launches in a calendar year — a record set just last year.

If all goes as planned, the first-stage booster will go through a complex set of post-separation maneuvers to touch down on SpaceX’s West Coast landing ship.

Spaceflight’s in-flight choreography promises to be as complex as SpaceX’s. Once the second stage reaches orbit, a flurry of satellites will be sent out from the base of the payload stack and from two free-flying satellite deployers. The lead payloads are two Planet SkySat Earth-observing satellites that are about the size of a mini-fridge and weigh about 250 pounds, but other satellites are as small as tissue boxes.

In addition to the SkySat spacecraft and the BlackSky Global satellite, here are a dozen other notable payloads:

The course to the SmallSat Express’ launch has not always run smooth. Spaceflight struck its dedicated-rideshare deal with SpaceX more than three years ago, but setbacks in the launch schedule have forced significant satellite shuffles.

Spaceflight’s president, Curt Blake, said his team started charging “change fees” for customers who needed to switch from one launch vehicle to another due to schedule pressures.

Some of those change fees have helped subsidize the cost for other satellite operators who filled open spots on the satellite deployers. It’s similar to the way airlines and discount-travel websites like Priceline offer last-minute deals to fill empty seats on passenger airplanes.

“We’ve changed to a system that’s a lot more like airlines, frankly” Blake told GeekWire. “We’re toying with the idea of flex fares, all that kind of thing.”

Another issue has to do with the way Spaceflight plans to deploy all those satellites from free-flying spacecraft. Inside Outer Space quoted an expert on orbital debris, CelesTrak’s T.S. Kelso, as saying Spaceflight’s method seemed “irresponsible.”

“It jeopardizes the time and resources of many of the small operators who may never even hear from their satellites,” Kelso said.

Is filling up a SpaceX Falcon 9 flight worth all worth the trouble, especially when Spaceflight has smaller rockets such as India’s PSLV and Rocket Lab’s Electron to choose from?

