NORCROSS, Ga., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpacePole, Inc. an Ergonomic Solutions Company, launches Sustainability Policy. In 1987 the United Nations defined sustainability as: "Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

To realize our sustainability purpose, we are committed to communicating these objectives to our suppliers, employees, customers and wider stakeholders.

SpacePole believes that a focus on sustainability is the right thing to do. We need to ensure the present while also ensuring the future for our children and grandchildren. For many people, sustainability means the environment, but it is about much more than that. It is also about business ethics and making sure that we have an economic and sustainable business model going forward, and that we embrace diversity by including everyone in our community and ensure human rights for all.

Our Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) framework helps us on our sustainability journey where we focus on the key three areas: Environment, Social and Governance. All three areas are covered within our Sustainability Policy, and we are committing ourselves to specific actions, training programs and targets.

SpacePole is committed to include impact mitigants into all decision-making processes, to achieve a thriving workplace environment, to empower employees and customers to make sustainable choices, to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders and to create shared value in the communities in which we operate. "We strive for continuous improvement in our overall Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy and are committed to embed ESG factors into our long-term business strategy," states Mette Haslev, Head of HR.

You can learn more about SpacePole's commitment to the environment here and review our Sustainability Policy here.

About SpacePole

SpacePole, Inc. is an established, leading global supplier of innovative and ergonomically designed technology mounting solutions. For over 25 years, we have provided our customers with solutions that simplify the implementation and use of technology in our core applications areas – POS, Payments, Self-Service, and Digital Signage. Our POS mounts, payment stands, and enclosure solutions are developed in partnership with global retailers and technology suppliers and are coupled with the most advanced ergonomics.

Creators of SpacePole, the Ergonomic Solutions Group has shipped over 12.5 million mounting and mobility solutions. In the retail sector, we supply over 60% of the global top 50 retailers making our technology mounting solutions the preferred choice.

For more information on SpacePole, Inc., our solutions, and capabilities visit www.spacepole.com.

