U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.75
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,461.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,253.75
    -48.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +5.28 (+6.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0071 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3240
    +0.6350 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,905.43
    -588.53 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

SpaceX Has Another Challenger With South Korean Rocket Ambitions

Heejin Kim, Sangmi Cha and Rishaad Salamat
·4 min read
SpaceX Has Another Challenger With South Korean Rocket Ambitions

(Bloomberg) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. is building South Korea’s first commercial rocket with an ambitious target: matching Elon Musk’s SpaceX in price within the next decade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company is part of Hanwha Group, a 71-year-old conglomerate that started as an explosives maker, branched into weapons sales and is now shifting into green energy, defense and aerospace. Cash from arms sales to Ukraine’s neighbors is helping to fund Hanwha’s efforts to expand its two-year-old space business.

Nuri, a rocket developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute using Hanwha’s engines, isn’t reusable, but the goal is to eventually halve launch prices by 2032 to match SpaceX, Yoo Dongwan, senior executive vice president of Hanwha Aerospace, said in an interview.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 currently costs about $67 million per launch.

“Initially we may be a niche player and eventually, we hope to catch up” with SpaceX, Yoo told Bloomberg Television in Seoul.

Read more: South Korea Maps Out Plan to Become Major Space Player by 2045

Shares of Hanwha Aerospace have climbed more than 30% this year, after jumping 53% in 2022 when Hanwha Group merged all its defense businesses into Hanwha Aerospace. Hanwha Group is a family-controlled conglomerate; heir-apparent Dong Kwan Kim, a Harvard University graduate, leads the aerospace business.

Like other rivals, Hanwha Aerospace is seeking to become more than a rocket company and push into satellite operation, moon exploration and resource extraction.

Hanwha Aerospace has bought a 9% stake in British satellite startup OneWeb Ltd., a rival to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service. Parent Hanwha Group is in process of buying a 49.3% stake to be the largest shareholder in submarine maker Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has made it his goal to develop a home-grown commercial-rocket industry. Last year, Hanwha Aerospace won a bid to jointly develop the country’s next-generation commercial rocket with the government.

Hanwha, which has only worked on aircraft components and engines until now, plans to make three more Nuri rockets with government researchers. In Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.’s H3 rocket — which recently failed to reach orbit — is aiming for $50 million per launch.

Demand for Korean rockets will initially be driven by the government but the goal is to eventually reduce that to just half, Yoo said. Hanwha is looking to develop a next-generation rocket on its own, he added.

“We are aiming for a reusable rocket,” Yoo said. “That’s something we have to grow on our own” as foreign companies are “not willing to share that technology with us,” he said.

Arms Exporter

Hanwha is one of the world’s fastest-growing aerospace and defense contractors. Hanwha Systems, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, ranked third in revenue growth among 100 companies analyzed by PwC in its 2022 global aerospace and defense report. Among Asian firms, it was No. 1.

Last year, Hanwha Aerospace posted record sales of 6.5 trillion won ($5 billion) with record operating profit, led by weapons. It signed a new contract with Poland and a partnership with Romania, both of which are neighboring Ukraine, as well as with Egypt.

South Korea’s arms exports increased 74% in 2022, compared with a 35% decline for the UK, a 4.4% drop for Spain and a 15% decline for Israel, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

South Korea is uniquely positioned in the global arms market with weapons that are relatively affordable and meant to defeat Soviet-based conventional systems used by neighboring North Korea. Hanwha’s K-9 cannons were used during the shelling between the two Koreas in 2010 on Yeonpyeong Island.

Read more: South Korea’s Arms Sales Double on Russia’s War in Ukraine

“Hanwha is making a tremendous amount of money from selling weapons,” said Lee Dong-Heon, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment in Seoul. “So the firm has the capacity to invest in aerospace.”

--With assistance from Sam Kim, Bruce Einhorn, Sabrina Mao, Rika Yoshida and Andy Hung.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Home sellers go on strike

    Here's inventory data for the nation's 400 largest housing markets.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Hitting the Books: Sputnik's radio tech launched a revolution in bird migration research

    In Flight Paths, science author Rebecca Heisman details the fascinating history of modern bird migration research and the pioneering ornithologists that helped the field take off.

  • Oil prices to surge as Saudis slash production

    Saudi-led oil producers are to slash output by more than 1m barrels a day amid a scramble to drive up crude prices in the face of the stuttering global economy.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; OPEC+ Surprises With Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? How will oil prices react to Sunday's surprise OPEC+ output cut?

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal C

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger Ta

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What if the Fed hadn't made a 'mistake'? A hypothetical to consider.

    Hypotheticals are hard, but what if we considered an alternative world where the Fed had done what critics say should've happened?

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.