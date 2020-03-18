SpaceX breaks a Falcon 9 rocket re-use record with successful Starlink launch

SpaceX has successfully launched and deployed its sixth batch of 60 Starlink satellites, further growing its constellation for the internet broadband system it plans to launch for customers starting later this year in the U.S. and Canada. This brings SpaceX's total Starlink constellation size to 360 spacecraft, extending the company's lead as the world's largest private satellite operator.

The launch this morning used a Falcon 9 first stage booster that flew for its fifth time, marking a record for the company when it comes to re-use of this component of its launch system. The launch also included yet another recovery attempt for the booster, but unfortunately the first stage did not met the landing as planned.

That's not the only way this mission furthered SpaceX's reusable rocketry goals: The fairing, or protective covering that encloses the satellite cargo, has also flown previously – on a SpaceX Starlink launch from last May. SpaceX will also attempt to recover this fairing once it falls away from the cargo and returns to Earth, with an intent to catch both halves using two ships positioned at sea and equipped with nets to gently catch the fairing as it parachutes back to the surface. That recovery attempt will take place around 45 minutes after launch, and we'll update this post with its results.

SpaceX currently is managing to refurbish its Falcon 9 boosters in roughly eight weeks, and will continue to look to improve that, and eventually achieve even more rapid reusability with its Starship spacecraft, a successor to Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy being developed right now by the company in Boca Chica, Texas.

This is already SpaceX's sixth mission of 2020, and its fourth Starlink launch of the year. Expect more to follow quickly as it ramps towards launch of service, beginning with North America in 2020 and parts of the rest of the world next year.