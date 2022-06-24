U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.25
    +27.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,865.00
    +193.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,844.25
    +106.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.60
    +14.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.60
    +1.33 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.82
    -0.13 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2302
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0550
    +0.1220 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,812.22
    +172.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.97
    +17.75 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.58
    +85.13 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

SpaceX accuses Dish of 'faulty' analysis in ongoing battle over 5G spectrum

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
SpaceX

Dish's plan to use 12GHz radio spectrum for its 5G network could drastically affect the Starlink satellite internet network, SpaceX said in a letter to the FCC. "If Dish’s lobbying efforts succeed, our study shows that Starlink customers will experience harmful interference more than 77 percent of the time and total outage of service 74 percent of the time, rendering Starlink unusable for most Americans," wrote SpaceX senior director David Goldman.

Dish has asked the FCC to allow it to use the 12Ghz band for a terrestrial 5G network, despite potential satellite interference with Starlink and other services, including its own Dish Network. Dish and its allies in the 5Gfor12GHz coalition recently published research saying that doing so would be "highly feasible" and that Starlink and similar services "will experience zero harmful interference with 5G."

However, SpaceX called the analysis "faulty" and told the FCC that "no reasonable engineer" would believe the studies. "SpaceX urges the Commission to investigate whether Dish and [Dell-owned] RS Access filed intentionally misleading reports," it said. The Elon Musk-owned company also pointed out that the studies don't align with Dish's own filings from December 2019 that "concurrent sharing of spectrum... is not viable in the 12 GHz band."

Dish said that its "expert engineers are evaluating SpaceX's claims in the filing," in a statement to CNN Business, but there's no comment yet from the FCC. Previously, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel called the case "one of the most complex dockets we have... it's going to take a lot of technical work to make sure that the airwaves can accommodate all those different uses without harmful interference."

Spectrum battles have been waged frequently over the last several years, with one of the most recent being over potential 5G interference with aviation usage. Recent studies have found that countries exploiting spectrum have significantly expanded their economies compared to other nations.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers looted about $100 million from a so-called cryptocurrency bridge, targeting a key vulnerability in the digital-asset ecosystem. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsHarmony said in a tw

  • Elon Musk says his German and US factories are losing “billions of dollars”

    The impact of supply chain problems in China on Tesla’s new battery factories in the US and Germany mean they are losing billions of dollars, according to the company’s multi-billionaire founder. Elon Musk said in an interview that “It’s really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire.” Speaking to the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, a club for owners of the company’s iconic electric cars, Musk added: “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.”

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market

    Jacinta Sherris - Benzinga

  • Horizon’s US$100 mln crypto hack prompts FBI investigation

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and multiple cybersecurity companies have started investigating the US$100 million hack on Harmony Protocol’s Horizon cross-chain bridge. See related article: Axie Infinity hack proceeds continue to be laundered despite US sanctions Fast facts Harmony Protocol announced it was attacked on Friday morning Asia time, adding it had alerted exchanges […]

  • Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe. China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe was aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI management for a meeting.

  • DappRadar Report Shows Prominent NFT Collections Seeing a 40% Increase Amidst a Harsh Bear Market

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications that makes it easy for users to track dapp activity online, has revealed that the NFT space is defying the emergence of crypto winter,...

  • Coinbase Adds Support for On-Chain Polygon and Solana Transactions

    “Over time, we’ll add support for more tokens and more networks,” Coinbase said.

  • Why Polygon (MATIC) Is Up 25% Today

    In today's cryptocurrency news, MATIC, the native token of the Polygon blockchain, saw a major surge after news of the blockchain's carbon neutrality. With so many blockchains struggling to reduce their power consumption and carbon emissions, Polygon has made a major step toward making crypto renewable in the long term. The Polygon blockchain is a platform that makes Ethereum infrastructure easier for developers.

  • China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Chinese President Xi Jinping approved a plan to standardize and develop regulations for the payments and financial technology sector in a high-level meeting, signaling that a regulatory crackdown on the sector might be easing.

  • ‘Super shady and unethical’: Why billionaires Elon Musk and Michael Dell are squabbling over radio spectrum

    SpaceX fears 5G mobile communications could have a devastating impact on its Starlink services in the U.S. market.

  • Russian e-commerce firm Ozon starts selling goods via parallel imports mechanism

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Thursday it had started selling goods through a parallel imports mechanism on its platform, benefiting from legislation Russia has brought in to try to limit the impact of Western sanctions. Hit by unprecedented sanctions and supply chain issues, Russia has legalised so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. "Goods imported with the help of parallel imports are available on Ozon," the company told Reuters.

  • COVID-19: 'There will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests,' says iHealth CEO

    iHealth CEO Jack Feng joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of its at-home COVID-testing business.

  • Amazon's new pitch: let Alexa speak as your relatives from beyond the grave

    The prospective feature seeks to clone voices with minimal training data.

  • Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

    Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, an experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig and Optimizely.

  • Russia's Yandex opens public access to AI large language model

    Russian technology company Yandex said on Thursday it had made a large language model for artificial intelligence research open to the public, hoping to spawn faster and deeper development of certain AI technologies. Large language models, which have become a key trend in AI, are powerful programs that can generate paragraphs of text and mimic human conversation. Yandex, like many Russian companies, has endured a turbulent few months since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Can This Bill Protect Retirement Savings for Workers Who Change Jobs?

    U.S. Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced a new bill called the Advancing Auto-Portability Act of 2022, which aims to allow employees with 401(k)s to automatically roll over their savings from old jobs to new ones. This … Continue reading → The post Can This Bill Protect Retirement Savings for Workers Who Change Jobs? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adyen, McDonald's Extend Mobile App Partnership To US

    McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has expanded its mobile app partnership with financial technology platform Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) to the U.S. The two companies began working together in early 2020 in the U.K. and are now expanding to other global markets. Adyen enables customers to pay with their saved payment method on the McDonald's mobile app at the front counter, kiosk, or drive-thru using a four-digit code, providing convenience and supporting operational speed. "Adyen has handled mobile volumes du

  • Fed says U.S. banks can weather severe downturn comfortably

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest U.S. banks on Thursday easily cleared the Federal Reserve's annual health check, in a vote of confidence for the sector amid signs the U.S. economy could tip into a recession in the months ahead. The results of the Fed's annual "stress test" exercise showed the banks have enough capital to to weather a severe economic downturn and paves the way for them to issue share buybacks and pay dividends. The 34 lenders with more than $100 billion in assets that the Fed oversees would suffer a combined $612 billion in losses under a hypothetical severe downturn, the central bank said.

  • Bone Health Focused Radius Health Goes Private In $890M Deal

    Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) will be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $890 million, including the assumption of debt and assuming full payment of the CVR (Contingent Value Right). Gurnet Point and Patient Square will pay $10.00 per share in cash plus a CVR of $1.00 per share payable upon Tymlos (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million by 2025. The FDA approved Tymlos for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high