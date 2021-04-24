U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,991.83
    +202.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

SpaceX has marked another milestone for private spacecraft. The company's Crew Dragon successfully docked with the International Space Station at 5:08AM Eastern, making it the firm's first reused crew capsule to reach the orbiting platform and the first crewed mission with a reused Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew-2 astronauts themselves made history when they started boarding at 7:15AM ET — this was the first time SpaceX had carried passengers from three different agencies (NASA, ESA and JAXA), not to mention the first for NASA in two decades.

Mission lead Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, the ESA's Thomas Pesquet and JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide will stay aboard the ISS for about six months to conduct experiments. The station now has 11 people aboard (which hasn't happened since the Space Shuttle era), although that won't last long with Crew-1's four astronauts slated to return on April 28th.

Expect this to be relatively commonplace going forward. SpaceX already has crewed ISS missions lined up through 2023, including an all-private flight (AX-1) currently scheduled for January 2022. The Crew-2 docking is a big step toward private spacecraft becoming frequent sights in orbit, whether they're meeting the ISS or conducting civilian missions.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch SpaceX launch its second crew of Space Station astronauts on a flight-proven Falcon 9 live

    SpaceX is set to launch its second operational commercial crew mission to the International Space Station for NASA, with a liftoff time of 5:49 AM EDT (2:49 AM PDT) on Friday morning. The flight will carry four astronauts, including two from NASA, one from JAXA (the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and one from the ESA (European Space Agency), to the station, where they will begin a regular tour of duty conducting science experiments and maintaining and upgrading the orbital platform. This is the second commercial crew mission for SpaceX, which officially qualified its Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for human flight last year.

  • Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

    The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Indian Ocean, a day after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The new arrivals — representing the U.S., France and Japan — will spend six months at the space station. It was the first time two SpaceX crew Dragons were parked there at the same time — practically side by side.

  • SpaceX aims for 3rd crew launch hour before Friday's sunrise

    SpaceX aimed to launch its third crew a little before sunrise Friday, this time using a recycled capsule and rocket. The four astronauts, representing the U.S., Japan and France, were supposed to fly to the International Space Station on Thursday. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule requires calm waves and winds in case an emergency splashdown is needed during the climb to orbit.

  • Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

    While the US military may have you in its sights, it might not know who you actually are — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high

  • SpaceX successfully launches four astronauts into orbit for ISS rendezvous

    SpaceX has successfully launched four astronauts into orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) and stuck the landing with the Falcon 9's first stage booster.

  • Astronauts arrive at space station aboard SpaceX Endeavour

    The Endeavour capsule, also making its second flight, was launched into space on Friday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is the Elon Musk's commercial rocket company. The Endeavour docked to the space station complex at 5:08 a.m. EDT (0908 GMT) while the spacecraft were flying 264 miles (425 km) above the Indian Ocean, NASA said in an update https://blogs.nasa.gov/crew-2/2021/04/24/crew-dragon-docks-to-station-day-after-launch on the mission.

  • Crypto market takes a dive with Bitcoin leading the way

    Cryptocurrency prices continued to tumble Friday with Bitcoin leading the charge, with prices for the internet currency dipping below $50,000 for the first time since early March. Bitcoin is down roughly 20% week-over-week, around 30% from its all-time high of nearly $65,000 early last week. Crypto prices have been on a tear for the past several months, but the past week has been the clearest sign of a correction to climbing prices, though many see news of President Biden's adjustment to the hikes on the capital gains tax as the most apparent reason for the market's slide as investors cash out hoping their gains won't be reached by a retroactive application of the rules.

  • SpaceX successfully launches astronauts with a re-used Dragon spacecraft for the first time

    SpaceX has another successful human space launch to its credit, after a good takeoff and orbital delivery of its Crew Dragon spacecraft on Friday morning. The Dragon took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 5:49 AM EDT (2:49 AM EDT). On board were four astronauts, including NASA's Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and the ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

  • Montblanc’s Newest Smartwatch Is a Stylish, Lightweight Take on the Fitness Tracker

    If you can't keep up with yourself, get a watch that will.

  • SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docks with International Space Station, carrying 4 astronauts

    The second operational SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts for a six-month mission arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday morning.The big picture: The Crew Dragon spacecraft "Endeavour," which launched on a Falcon 9 rocket Friday, docked autonomously with the ISS at 5:22 a.m. ET, joining another Crew Dragon spacecraft, "Resilience."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis is the first time that SpaceX is reusing both a rocket and a capsule, which were used to launch the Crew-1 mission that arrived in November.This is the third time SpaceX has launched people to space for NASA, Axios' Miriam Kramer notes."Endeavour arriving!" Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2! Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound. pic.twitter.com/uSwW3JFl6K— NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021 Details: The spacecraft aligned itself and moved directly to dock in one of the station's ports.The Crew-2 mission consists of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet.The total number of astronauts in the International Space Station is now 11, but four of the crew members are scheduled to fly back to Earth next week.The Crew-2 mission will focus on research with "small models of human organs containing multiple cell types that behave much the same as they do in the body," which NASA says will hopefully help develop drugs and vaccines, CNN reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How one founder partnered with NASA to make tires puncture-proof and more sustainable

    This week's episode of Found features The SMART Tire Company co-founder and CEO Earl Cole, a one-time Survivor champion whose startup is working with NASA to commercialize some of its space-age tech. Cole won a NASA startup competition seeking entrepreneurs to work with its scientists and researchers on applications of innovations it created for space exploration that could work right here on Earth, helping people while also forming the basis for a commercially-viable business. For Cole, that resulted in The SMART Tire Company, a venture that's using tech NASA developed to create more durable, puncture-proof tires to equip future rovers.

  • The world's 'most powerful' tidal turbine is nearly ready to power on

    Once it’s connected to the European Marine Energy Centre off the Orkney Islands, the two megawatt O2 will have the capacity to generate enough energy to power 2,000 UK households annually.

  • The newest Apple MacBook Pro is currently cheaper than we've ever seen it — save $150 at Amazon!

    Ready to give your old laptop the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded MacBook Pro for a steal.

  • Salah slams Liverpool into early lead v. Newcastle

    Mohamed Salah smashes a swiveling strike past a despairing Martin Dubravka to get Liverpool up and running against Newcastle in the opening minutes.

  • Chilean AstraZeneca trial saw no cases of blood clots - trial leaders

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean investigators testing the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccination in 2,200 people found no instances of blood clots among participants, they said on Friday. Dr. Maria Elena Santolaya, from the University of Chile which led the trial, said the study included people of all ages, with 20% of them over 60 years old. "In no age group, among women or men, did we have any blood clotting of any nature," she said.

  • The Morning After: Picking the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    All the new Apple hardware, drones making oxygen on Mars and more.

  • Watch International Space Station astronauts joyously greet new arrivals after successful SpaceX flight

    A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts successfully docked with the International Space Station on Saturday morning. Saturday's docking marks the third time in a year a SpaceX vessel carried astronauts to the station, as well as the first time a previously flown SpaceX spacecraft was reused, CNN notes. The crew, consisting of NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan's JAXA space agency, has boarded the station, kicking off a six-month stay in space. Upon opening the hatch and crossing into the station, they were joyously greeted by several astronauts already on board the station, including members of the first team to reach the station via the Crew Dragon, who are headed home next week. Watch the moment of arrival below. "Endeavour arriving!" Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2! Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound. pic.twitter.com/uSwW3JFl6K — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyKevin Spacey apparently 'performed a song-and-dance number' during a bizarre deposition

  • Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered in Chad's capital N'Djamena on Friday for the state funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis. Mourners included President Emmanuel Macron of France, which counted on the long-ruling strongman as a lynchpin in the war against Islamist militants, and a host of African presidents and prime ministers. Rebel forces meanwhile said their command centre was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their own leader.

  • SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft docks with ISS

    Four astronauts on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule have successfully docked at the International Space Station. (April 24)

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon, 4 astronauts lift off to space station

    It's the first piloted flight of a previously-flown first stage booster and a Crew Dragon capsule making its second flight.