U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.50
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.51
    +210.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.95
    -24.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1000
    +0.5400 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,647.47
    -1,416.08 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.74
    +5.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

SpaceX delivers 88 satellites to orbit, lands first stage onshore for first time in 2021

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

SpaceX launched 85 satellites for external customers, as well as three Starlink satellites, to orbit on Tuesday, marking the second successful launch of the company's dedicated rideshare missions. While the Transporter-2 mission will deliver fewer objects to space than the first rideshare mission (the Transporter-1 sent up 143 satellites, a new record), it launched more mass to orbit overall.

The Transporter launches are part of the company’s rideshare business model. Announced in 2019, these missions split up the rocket’s payload capacity among multiple customers, resulting in lower costs for each – many of whom are smaller companies that may find the expenses associated with getting to orbit otherwise impossible to pay. SpaceX still ends up with a full launch and the revenue to operate it.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at around 3:31 PM Eastern time. It’s the 20th Falcon 9 launch in 2021 and the first launch this year that featured the first stage returning to land onshore, rather than on a drone ship at sea. The first stage booster separated at around 3:34 PM ET and returned to Cape Canaveral and successfully landed around eight minutes after liftoff. This was its eighth flight.

Image Credits: SpaceX (opens in a new window)

The mission includes nearly 10 customers, some of whom are launch service providers who are themselves organizing customer payloads – like Spaceflight Inc., which is launching 36 small satellites on behalf of 14 customers, as well as its electric propulsion vehicle dubbed Sherpa-LTE. It also includes the first satellite launch for space intelligence company Umbra and Loft Orbital’s “rideshare” satellites, YAM-2 and YAM-3, each of which are equipped with five independent sensors for separate customers.

As this was SpaceX’s 20th launch this year (and 127th mission to date), it’s pretty safe to assume that the company will far surpass last year’s record of 26 launches.

This was the second attempt of the Transporter-2 launch, which was originally scheduled for June 29. That launch was halted at T-11 seconds after a rotary aircraft entered the flight zone. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called the regulatory system broken in response.

SpaceX sets new record for most satellites on a single launch with latest Falcon 9 mission

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit successfully launches its first commercial payloads to space

    Virgin Orbit had a successful first commercial launch, meaning there's now officially another small satellite launch provider in operation with a track record of delivering payloads to space. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket took off from its carrier aircraft at around 11:45 AM EDT today, and the spacecraft had a successful series of engine fires and stage separations to make the trip to low Earth orbit. On board, Virgin Orbit carried seven payloads, including the first-ever defense satellite for the Netherlands, as well as cubsats developed by the U.S. Department of Defense for its Rapid Agile Launch initiative.

  • Watch Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch live stream

    Virgin Orbit is set to launch a payload that includes satellites it's delivering for tis first commercial customers. The launch is set to happen sometime within a launch window that opens at 6 AM PT (9 AM ET) and continues through 8 AM PT (11 AM ET), taking off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. This is the first mission following Virgin Orbit's successful orbital demonstration launch in January, and also the first that the company will be live-streaming, providing never-before-seen views of its carrier aircraft and the mid-air launch of its LauncherOne two-stage rocket as they happen.

  • Skyborg makes its second flight, this time autonomously piloting General Atomics’ Avenger drone

    With Skyborg, the U.S. Air Force hopes to build an autonomy system that can pilot drones and work with human fighter pilots.

  • Newly released videos show scenes from China's first mission to Mars

    Newly released videos reveal China's Mars rover roaming the world and the spacecraft's daring descent to the Red Planet's surface.Why it matters: The rover — named Zhurong — is the China National Space Administration's first to explore Mars, making it the only other space agency aside from NASA to successfully operate a rover on the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: One of the new videos shows Zhurong movi

  • Lockheed’s F-35 topples competition in Swiss fighter contest

    The F-35 beat out the Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and Boeing's Super Hornet.

  • Scientists say there's no life on Venus — but Jupiter has potential

    Scientists may have ruled out alien life on Venus, but what about Jupiter?

  • Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson & Elon Musk Could Save 41M People at Risk of Starvation

    Instead of racing to outer space, why not end world hunger?

  • 'Extreme' white dwarf sets cosmic records for small size, huge mass

    In their death throes, roughly 97% of all stars become a smoldering stellar zombie called a white dwarf, one of the densest objects in the cosmos. A newly discovered white dwarf is being hailed as the most "extreme" one of these on record, cramming a frightful amount of mass into a surprisingly small package. Scientists said on Wednesday this highly magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf is 35% more massive than our sun yet boasts a petite diameter only a bit larger than Earth's moon.

  • American duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes. Flanked by guards, the two men, who were brought into court handcuffed, bowed deeply to the three judges who will decide their sentence, and asked to be allowed to return to the United States to see family. "I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for causing difficulties for the judicial system and for the Japanese people," the older Taylor said in a quavering voice.

  • 7 Refreshing Cocktails to Drink This Summer—and How to Make Them

    The perfect boozy drinks to help you beat the heat.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 30th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start for the majors. A move back through the early highs would be needed to support further upside in the day ahead.

  • The Galaxy Quest TV show is back on, thanks to Simon Pegg and Succession's Georgia Pritchett

    A few months ago, Sigourney Weaver teased that the long-in-the-works Galaxy Quest TV show—a spin-off of the Star Trek parody movie that nobody really liked when it came out but that everybody seems to like these days—was back in development. The project, which was in the works for Amazon years ago and had comedian Paul Scheer involved for some time, had largely been shelved after the death of Alan Rickman, who had a standout role in the original film and would’ve presumably been a big part of an

  • Why the Price of Dogecoin Rose This Morning

    Dogecoin made more headlines with Tesla CEO Elon Musk continuing to tweet about the meme-inspired currency.

  • Exclusive: Chevron to sell some Permian assets valued at more than $1 billion -sources​

    Chevron Corp is looking to sell two collections of conventional oil and gas fields in the Permian Basin valued at more than $1 billion combined, three sources told Reuters. U.S. oil futures have soared more than 50% so far this year, prompting companies to try to sell assets in Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the country's largest oil field. Chevron is looking to sell lower-value assets, while some majors, like Royal Dutch Shell are considering exiting the formation entirely.

  • China manufacturing slows as supply shortages roil Asia industry

    The chip supply crunch has hammered other manufacturing powerhouses in Asia. Industrial output in Japan and South Korea slumped in May from the previous month as auto production declined due to semiconductor shortages, adding to concerns of flagging momentum in their respective economies. China's June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

  • Review: 'Black Widow' finally does justice to Scarlett Johansson's secret agent Avenger

    After a decade of Marvel movies, Scarlett Johansson's superhero finally gets the spotlight while Florence Pugh emerges as a star in 'Black Widow.'

  • Mysterious migrant boat washes ashore in front of collapsed Surfside building

    A migrant boat washed ashore on the beach in Surfside Tuesday morning, just steps away from the grim pile of rubble where search and rescue crews are digging for survivors after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South last week.

  • Government must have power to reverse crypto transactions, says co-chair of blockchain caucus

    Many in the cryptocurrency industry have long demanded that Congress provide "regulatory clarity" on how it will tax and regulate digital assets. But as powerful figures in Washington weigh in, it's doubtful crypto enthusiasts are liking what they hear.

  • Top Serbian security officials convicted at Hague for Bosnia war crimes

    A United Nations court on Wednesday convicted two wartime Serbian State Security officials for aiding and abetting war crimes committed by Serbian paramilitaries during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 1992–95 war, AP reports.Why it matters: This is the final UN trial at The Hague for crimes committed during the breakup of Yugoslavia. It's the first time that high-ranking wartime Serbian government officials have been convicted for crimes committed in Bosnia, per the New York Times. Get market news wort

  • Our Best Corn Side Dish Recipes

    Whether you'll be cooking for a casual weeknight family dinner, a summer cookout, or a special holiday celebration, there's sure to be a recipe in our collection that will be a fit for your next gathering. Most of these corn side dishes are easy to make and don't require too many ingredients, because corn is already delicious and flavorful on its own. While many of these recipes call for fresh corn, there are also options for using frozen corn as well so you can enjoy this crowd-pleasing ingredient year-round.