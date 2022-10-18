U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,701.60
    +23.65 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,404.80
    +218.98 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.87
    +30.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.88
    +12.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    -2.53 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.20
    -8.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2360
    +0.2800 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,169.24
    -335.10 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.58
    -10.13 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

A SpaceX engineer suffered a fractured skull during a routine rocket test in January and was placed in a coma

Kate Duffy,Sam Tabahriti
·3 min read
SpaceX rocket launch
A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.Terry Renna/AP

  • A SpaceX engineer suffered a fractured skull in a January rocket test, people familiar told Insider.

  • The engineer, identified as Francisco Cabada, was placed in a coma for months, an OHSA report says.

  • The regulatory agency fined SpaceX more than $18,400 over two safety violations linked to the accident.

An engineer working at Elon Musk's SpaceX was put into a coma after suffering a head injury while testing a rocket part, according to people familiar with the matter and a regulator's report.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in an accident investigation summary that a SpaceX integration technician was performing checks on a Raptor V2 engine on January 18, 2022, when he "suffered a skull fracture and head trauma and was hospitalized in a coma for months."

That individual was Francisco Cabada, a father of three from Los Angeles, former intern Julia CrowleyFarenga told Insider. Two other individuals familiar with the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the accident and Cabada's name to Insider.

The digital publication Semafor was first to report the accident.

GoFundMe page, said to be set up by Cabada's sister-in-law, says Cabada's wife and children have struggled financially because he was the "primary breadwinner." More than $51,000 has been raised and the page shows hundreds of donations from people who work at SpaceX.

Cabada's sister posted a TikTok video on March 16 about the accident, which discussed how much the family missed him.

CrowleyFarenga told Insider that while Cabada was carrying out the test, a valve became highly pressurized and blew off a plate from the Raptor engine, which then hit him and knocked him to the ground.

The OHSA report says: "The final step in the pressure check operation, venting, was done for the first time using an automated program as opposed to the normal manual method that had been used in previous operations. Immediately after initiating the automated venting, the employee was struck by the fuel controller cover which broke free from the controller module."

California's Department of Industrial Relations said Cabada's injuries affected his head, respiratory system, and upper and lower extremities, per Semafor's report.

OSHA fined SpaceX more than $18,400 over two safety violations from the accident in January, the report says. One of the violations was considered the most serious penalty with the highest gravity, according to OSHA's investigation summary. OSHA's website says the maximum penalty per violation is $14,502.

A lawyer for Cabada told Semafor that an investigation into what caused the accident was underway.

Cabada's brother-in-law and Cabada's lawyer told Semafor that Cabada was now out of a coma but remained in hospital because he was unable to communicate or survive without medical help.

CrowleyFarenga told Insider that SpaceX usually does a root cause analysis whenever there is an incident and this is normally released within a day. However, SpaceX has not released an analysis related to this incident, according to CrowleyFarenga.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Semafor reported that former employees said SpaceX hasn't made a public announcement about the accident.

Are you a SpaceX worker who was present during the accident? Feel free to get in touch using a nonwork email address with either Kate Duffy at kduffy@insider.com or Sam Tabahriti at stabahriti@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Flying High Today

    Defense-giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered quarterly results suggesting that the business, after a series of missteps, is back on track. Investors were pleased, sending the company's shares up as much as 5%. Lockheed Martin investors had a tough time in 2021.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Crude oil falls on reports the U.S. will sell oil from emergency reserves

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the moves in commodities as OPEC+ members back output cut and reports circulate that the White House will announce another emergency reserve release.

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • Apple introduces new products ahead of holiday shopping

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down Apple's new iPads and Apple TVs launched ahead of the holiday season.

  • Earnings Preview: Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Raytheon Technologies (RTX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.