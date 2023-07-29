SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida: Best tweets, photos

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, we adore you.

And we're not alone.

After SpaceX launched the rocket at 11:04 p.m. EDT Friday, July 28, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, social media quickly lit up with photos, posts and tweets about Falcon Heavy. The massive three-core rocket was carrying the Jupiter 3 satellite to orbit for EchoStar. Shortly after, the dual side boosters completed landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2.

Here's a collection of our favorite posts from Twitter.

Thick broken clouds here 75 miles north of the Cape, but Falcon Heavy sure did light up the night while she was still below them. pic.twitter.com/gbUfycYc2a — Ross Um (@ross_um) July 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy launch @HughesConnects JUPITER 3, the largest satellite ever to be launched to a geosynchronous transfer orbit . SpaceX pic.twitter.com/R6cC6RhuS9 — Margaret Siegien (@MargaretSiegien) July 29, 2023

With the intense humidity here tonight in Florida, Falcon Heavy left us with a clear trail on its way to orbit!



📸 me for @WeAreSpaceScout pic.twitter.com/75CcwhOA54 — Derek Newsome (@DerekdotSpace) July 29, 2023

Captured the Falcon heavy 9 stricken cross the skies and through the clouds. 👍😃 pic.twitter.com/xAmPzi4cyw — Jim O'Neil (@Jimmydreamsmb) July 29, 2023

Liftoff! EchoStar XXIV roars into the night sky atop Falcon Heavy!



📸 me for @WeAreSpaceScout pic.twitter.com/bSfIvnOEMS — Derek Newsome (@DerekdotSpace) July 29, 2023

SpaceX launches the @HughesConnects JUPITER 3 mission on Falcon Heavy.



📷: Me for @SuperclusterHQ pic.twitter.com/lxnBB0NAd4 — Jenny Hautmann (@JennyHPhoto) July 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy made some noise along the Space Coast tonight! 🤯🚀



📸: me for @TLPN_Official pic.twitter.com/gjILdSdvYM — Gavin R. 🚀 (@tweetsiphotos) July 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy launches the @HughesConnects JUPITER 3/@EchoStar XXIV satellite from LC-39A in Florida. Followed by a dual booster landing at CCSFS. @considercosmos pic.twitter.com/dv1RHi5qVn — John Pisani (@johnpisaniphoto) July 29, 2023

Liftoff of SpaceX Falcon Heavy carrying the EchoStar 24 Jupiter 3 satellite! pic.twitter.com/eq5dII1BKM — Jerry Pike (@JerryPikePhoto) July 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy Streaks into the cloud filled skies above central Florida. What a beautiful launch. @SpaceX, you’ve truly outdone yourself. Can’t wait for the next one. #FalconHeavy 📸 by me, for @WeAreSpaceScout pic.twitter.com/cMKhnix1M1 — Dustin Smith (@dustinthenow) July 29, 2023

Tonight's 11:04pm #SpaceX launch lit up the Orlando sky like a sunrise.

A Falcon Heavy, with the largest commercial satellite yet. pic.twitter.com/cjBZ4eMRdK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 29, 2023

At 11:04pm (ET) Friday night, #SpaceX launched a #FalconHeavy rocket, sending the Echostar24 / Jupiter3 payload to space.



~8-mins after launch, the 2 side boosters returned, complete with sonic boom.



Wow. Just, wow.



(📷: 458-sec exposure by me / @WeReportSpace) pic.twitter.com/qJbvhoR6Wb — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) July 29, 2023

#FalconHeavy burning a hole in my retina, while brining a nice rumble over the space coast for the Jupiter 3 mission tonight. #Spacex pic.twitter.com/1oZIwDNXfH — Matt_Brost (@mbrostphotos) July 29, 2023

Gorgeous night for a launch! This is a #FalconHeavy launch & landing as seen from south Cocoa Beach. Tonight's payload was the heaviest geostationary satellite ever launched Congrats to SpaceX, Space Launch Delta 45, & everyone who helped make tonight's launch a success. pic.twitter.com/lRLWFDLvj0 — Cocoa Beach Insider (@Eric_Larkin) July 29, 2023

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket seen outside the Space Coast

Falcon Heavy seen from Tampa

Falcon Heavy launch of the JUPITER 3/@EchoStar

XXIV satellite tonight over @RJStadium home of the @Buccaneers as viewed from @FlyTPA on the other side of the state tonight. Some low clouds blocked what would have been a much cooler photo. pic.twitter.com/DUTonJlIfO — Matthew Paulson (@MattPaulson28) July 29, 2023

Falcon Heavy seen from Jacksonville

Folks sent me falcon heavy launch pics from Jax pic.twitter.com/0bxhCvouGl — Marshall Frith (@marshallfrith) July 29, 2023

SpaceX Falcon Heavy and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Falcon 9 over Falcon Heavy pic.twitter.com/QzIITfnlEO — Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) July 28, 2023

