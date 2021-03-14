U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,020.20
    +147.54 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

SpaceX flies Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record 9th time, delivers 3rd batch of Starlink satellites in two weeks

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX has delivered another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit — meaning it has sent 180 in total to join its 1,000+ strong constellation in the past two weeks alone. Today's launch also set a record for SpaceX for its Falcon 9 rocket reusability program, since it was the ninth flight and ninth landing for this particular first-stage booster.

The booster was used previously on a variety of missions, including five prior Starlink launches, as well as the Demo-1 mission for the company's Crew Dragon capsule, which was the uncrewed test flight that proved it would work as intended from launch all the way to docking with the International Space Station and then returning back to Earth.

SpaceX set its prior reusability record in January this year – another Starlink launch – using this very same refurbished first stage, which had just flown in December of last year before that. SpaceX not only wants to continue to show that it can re-fly these boosters more and more times, but also that it can turn them around quickly for their next mission, since both speed and volume will have a significant impact on launch costs.

SpaceX delivers 60 more Starlink satellites in first launch of 2021, and sets new Falcon 9 rocket reusability record

Rocket reuse is of particular importance when it comes to these Starlink missions, which are happening with increasing frequency as SpaceX pushes to expand the availability of its Starlink broadband internet service globally. As mentioned, this is the third launch of 60 satellites for the constellation in just 10 days — the most recent launch happened just Thursday, and the first of this trio took place the Thursday before that.

From here, expect SpaceX to just continue to launch at roughly this pace for the next little while, since it has two more planned Starlink launches before March is over, including one tentatively set for next Sunday. As the company is its own customer for these missions, it's eating the cost of the launches (at least until Starlink starts operating beyond its current beta and bringing in more revenue) so re-flying boosters is a good way to help mitigate the overall spend.

SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink satellites just one week after the last batch

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX Launches More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

    SpaceX launched a third batch of Starlink satellites in the early hours of March 14.This footage, by Dany Nhung, shows eyewitness footage of the event.SpaceX announced that 60 satellites were successfully entered into orbit after the Falcon 9 rocket liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: Dany Nhung via Storyful

  • SpaceX Rocket Illuminates Sky Over Virginia

    SpaceX launched a third batch of Starlink satellites in the early hours of March 14.This footage, posted to Twitter by @mikiethenomad, shows eyewitness footage from Courtland, Virginia.SpaceX announced that 60 satellites were successfully entered into orbit after the Falcon 9 rocket liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: @mikiethenomad via Storyful

  • Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves: FT

    "At some point, we need to graduate from our one-legged approach of relying solely on Tesla," Tsuga, who will step down after nine years as CEO from April 1, told the newspaper in an interview. "We are entering a different phase and we need to keep an eye on supplying manufacturers other than Tesla." The Japanese conglomerate announced in November that Tsuga would step down in April after nine years at the helm and that Yuki Kusumi, the head of its automotive business, would take over.

  • US Transportation Regulator Singles Out Tesla In Calling For Tighter Autonomous Driving Rules

    The US National Transportation Safety Board has asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to be stricter in its regulations on autonomous driving, especially with Tesla. What Happened: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) raised concerns over Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) use of customers to test the automaker's fully automated, self-driving vehicles on public roads, CNBC has reported. The NTSB has urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to be proactive in using federal requirements to regulate such automated driving systems on public roads. NTSB chief Robert Sumwalt, in a letter to NHTSA, mentioned Tesla and its automated vehicle's beta version 16 times. "Tesla recently released a beta version of its Level 2 Autopilot system, described as having the full self-driving capability. By releasing the system, Tesla is testing on public roads a highly automated AV technology but with limited oversight or reporting requirements," CNBC quoted him as saying. Why It Matters: According to CNBC, the federal intervention could hamper Tesla's move on testing the self-driving vehicles by its customers. Last year Tesla chief Elon Musk said, "Tesla will have fully autonomous, level five vehicles on the road by 2021." According to Musk, once Tesla achieves full autonomy, the challenge lies with the regulatory bodies. But he said he would be able to convince authorities to give complete automated control to customers for both trial run and final use. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment RestrictionsInvestor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board Over 'Erratic' Tweeting, Alleging Violation Of SEC Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NASA Names Perseverance Landing Spot After Octavia E. Butler

    NASA has named the site where the Perseverance Rover touched down on Mars after the late science fiction author Octavia E. Butler. The post NASA Names Perseverance Landing Spot After Octavia E. Butler appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • £80bn boost for military to arm it with new tanks, warships and ‘kamikaze drones’

    Britain’s military is to get an £80 billion upgrade as the Government announces a modernisation drive this month to get the Armed Forces ready for the wars of the future. The Telegraph understands that is roughly what will be invested in improving military equipment over the next four years. The total over the next decade could amount to close to £200 billion. More than a hundred ageing Challenger 2 tanks will get new turrets, guns, sensors and engines, becoming more deadly in the battlefield, while new frigates are being acquired. The cap on the number of nuclear warheads Britain can stockpile will increase from around 180, The Telegraph has learned, ending a decades-long drive to cut stocks. There is also a new push under way to acquire what are called loitering munitions, sometimes dubbed “kamikaze drones”, which can hover around a target before donating. There has been alarm that hostile nations such as Russia and Iran have been using such munitions, which are a cross between cruise missiles and armed drones. One senior government source said: “Technology has proliferated, that’s what we should worry about. Everyone from terrorists to other nations have modern equipment and killer drones.” The moves form part of a major rethink of Britain’s defence, foreign policy and security outlook, with results to be revealed in two government documents over the coming fortnight. The first, the UK Integrated Review, will be published on Tuesday. It will map out what the Prime Minister’s ‘Global Britain’ vision means in practice, including a tilt to the Indo-Pacific. The second, the Defence Command Paper, will come out March 22. It will reveal a major modernisation plan for the Armed Forces, seen as long overdue by defence chiefs. The proposals will include cuts to troop numbers and the scaling back of so-called “legacy platforms”, which are parts of the military that have been prominent since the 20th century. Government figures have stressed that such changes should be seen as “retirements” rather than “cuts”, given the overall Ministry of Defence budget is increasing. “To modernise, some things have to be retired. Otherwise the musket would still be on the field,” a senior government source said. The changes will affect all branches of the Armed Forces, the Army, Royal Navy, RAF, and Strategic Command, which oversees cyber attacks. The focus on so-called kamikaze drones reflects how rapidly combat is changing in the battlefield, with nations (including adversaries) increasingly investing in them. A senior defence source said: “We’re seeing them used all over the place. How to counter the capability and how to use it are two things there is a lot of interest in.” How Government is preparing for wars of the future Boris Johnson has billed the integrated review into Britain’s foreign, defence and security policy as the most radical overhaul of the nation's posture since the end of the Cold War. The review will be published on Tuesday, while on March 22 a Defence Command Paper will set out the Government’s plan for a generational modernisation of the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister unveiled a £16.5 billion funding uplift for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the next four years at the spending review last November to fund the strategy. The challenge for Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and the service chiefs, has been to balance pouring cash into upgrading legacy platforms with investment in cutting-edge military technologies.

  • Adam Levine Shells Out $22.7 Million for a Lush, Century-Old Estate in Montecito

    The historic abode was designed in 1923 by venerated architect George Washington Smith.

  • Jasmine Salinas Takes Frightening Over-The-Wall Flight at NHRA Gatornationals

    Top Alcohol Dragster pilot taken to hospital in Gainesville after Saturday incident.

  • It’s Onwards and Upwards for Stellar Lumens

    The crypto surge continues to turn heads, pushing the market capitalization of Bitcoin to over $1.2 trillion as pf Feb. 20. The last month has been relatively tough for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), but it has rebounded well recently. Though Bitcoin is the apple of most crypto investors’ eyes, it’s imperative to look at other currencies that are becoming popular lately. Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD), for example has been killing it recently, climbing over 200% in the past three months. Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com It was priced at just 13 cents at the start of the year and now stands at over 39 cents. The outlook for the currency is bullish as most analysts believe it will rise significantly above its current levels. Stellar is essentially an open-source network that runs on a blockchain. The blockchain improves the overall efficiency of transactions, reduces costs, and saves time. It was developed in 2014 by Jed McCaleb, who is also the co-founder of Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD). Later he partnered with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison in the development of the Stellar Foundation which supports the adoption of the Stellar Lumens payment network.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One of the more unique aspects of the platform is its incredible speed. It can settle cross-border payments in a matter of seconds; such transactions traditionally take from a few days to a week to approve. Additionally, a fixed number of XLMs exists, which can neither be mined nor awarded by Stellar, making lumens an excellent store of value. Recent Developments There have been several developments that have boosted Stellar’s outlook. First, it recently launched an update for its network called Horizon 2.0. The update will utilize fewer resources, boost the network’s efficiency, and improve its flexibility. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Moreover, institutional investors are becoming more interested in cryptocurrencies, helping the lumen and other less-talked about cryptocurrencies. The lumen has been one of the more popular cryptocurrencies among institutional investors. For instance, Grayscale Investments recently purchased roughly $35 million of lumens. Furthermore, Stellar recently announced that it was working with the Ukrainian government to develop a digital currency for the country’s central bank. Additionally, a blockchain startup called Flare Networks recently stated that it would be incorporating lumens in its smart contract platform. Flare essentially acts as a bridge for cryptocurrencies that are incompatible with Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). Flare’s partnership with lumens will enable the currency to be used on the Ethereum network. The Outlook of Lumens The lumen has not historically been very volatile. Its most noteworthy fluctuations were during 2017 and 2018 when the entire cryptocurrency sector was weakening. Lumens peaked in early 2018 at around 94 cents. Similar to other cryptocurrencies, though, it dropped significantly from that point until the beginning of 2020. The novel coronavirus was a major catalyst for the second coming of crypto mania, which continues to strengthen. Analysts have varying predictions about the outlook of the lumen, but the majority of them are bullish on the currency. Long Forecast suggests that lumens could trade around 45 cents to 50 cents by the conclusion of 2021. Coin switch believes that lumens could be worth 77 cents by the end of 2021 and potentially could hit $5 by 2025. Moreover, Captianaltcoin predicts that lumens will be trading just below 50 cents for most of 2021. Therefore, based on average estimates, lumens are trading at a discount, and their value is likely to climb at least 20% to 30% by December. The Bottom Line on Stellar Lumens There’s more to cryptocurrencies than just Bitcoin, and Stellar ‘s impressive growth is a testament to that point. Stellar Lumens has attracted some major institutional interest in the past few months. Additionally, the recent update to its platform will enable it to get more traction with its new users. Analysts’ estimates suggest that the value of the lumen should increase significantly in the next few months, making it worth buying now. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post It’s Onwards and Upwards for Stellar Lumens appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Juan Francisco Estrada evens score vs. 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez, unifies super flyweight titles

    Estrada pulled out a hotly contested split decision over the legendary Nicaraguan in their battle for the WBA and WBC super flyweight belts Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

  • Why trading cards are becoming the hot new investment asset

    An example portfolio in Alt. Courtesy: AltAlt, a new platform where collectors can invest in trading cards as easily and transparently as stocks, went live on Thursday.How it works: Alt aims to make trading cards a more manageable asset by giving customers a simple way to buy, sell, track and store them.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Portfolio management: Customers can easily upload their card collections and track their portfolio value in real-time.Real-time valuation: Alt's proprietary "Alt Value" will allow collectors to get real-time data on how much their cards are worth.Vault: Each customer's collection is securely stored in Alt's "vault," which is free for the first three months.Low fees: Buying on Alt is free and transaction fees are just 1.5% of the total sale price, which is much lower than what eBay (12.5%) and some auction houses (12–25%) can charge. An example portfolio in Alt (gallery view). Courtesy: AltWhat they're saying: "For decades, stocks, bonds, and foreign exchange have been the predominant investment vehicles, largely because they have been the most transparent and liquid," says founder Leore Avidar."Alternative assets such as real estate and venture capital can offer high yields uncorrelated with the stock market, but aren't as broadly accessible because they are more opaque and illiquid.""Sports cards have been even less accepted as mainstream investment vehicles, despite the fact that they represent a great store of value and return uncorrelated with broader public markets.""With Alt, we're turning sports cards — and eventually watches, sneakers, and art — into investable assets.Funding: Alt has raised $31 million in seed and Series A funding. Investors include Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, Reddit c0-founder Alexis Ohanian and Larry Fitzgerald, among others. Screenshot: PWCC Market IndicesThe big picture: The trading card market has vastly outperformed the stock market over the past 12 years.By the numbers: Between January 2008 and December 2020, the PWCC 500 Index, which is basically the S&P 500 for trading cards, was up 270% compared to 160% for the S&P.Go deeper: Read the full Axios Sports special report on the rise of sports fandom investingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here's Why Bitcoin Isn't Right for Me

    When we think about the hottest investments of 2021, it's easy to land on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), whose value has soared over the past few months in particular. Let's be clear -- I know what Bitcoin is.

  • Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?

    I recently read a headline that asked how much Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was really worth. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL stock has traded as high as $3.96 a share and as low as 14 cents. Source: Shutterstock For SNDL stock holders, your perspective on this subject really depends on when you picked up your shares. If you bought at the high in mid-February, you probably have an intrinsic value north of $4. If you bought at the November low, you’re happier than a pig in you-know-what despite the 52% drop in price over the past month.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips As someone who pontificates about stocks, my last article about the cannabis grower in mid-February had me struggling with its share price. At the time, it was still trading well above $2. I argued that even though the company’s financial situation had improved immensely, the Canadian marketplace’s competition was too intense. I reasoned that only speculative investors should consider getting in, and even then, spending less than $2 per share for the privilege. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys A month later, and trading around $1.40, I feel vindicated for my call. Through the rest of 2021, investors will likely ponder the question I mentioned in the first paragraph. Is SNDL stock worth 14 cents or $3.96? Here are my two cents on the subject. SNDL Stock Is Worth Almost $4 a Share I’ll admit, making this argument will be a bit of a stretch given my previous articles about Sundial, but when it comes to investing, it pays to keep an open mind. InvestorPlace’s Robert Lakin recently discussed some good news about the cannabis producer. Apparently, Cantor Fitgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic doesn’t hate Sundial’s business prospects. The analyst gives it a “neutral” rating and a 12-month target price of $1.15. I know what you’re thinking. How does that equate to $4? Good question. Zuanic believes that the financial housecleaning CEO Zach George performed over much of 2020 — it eliminated $227 million in debt to be debt-free with 617 million CAD ($488 million) in cash on its balance sheet — puts Sundial in an excellent position to consolidate a lot of the little players that aren’t of interest to the big boys and would, otherwise, likely go out of business. One way to value Sundial is price-to-sales. Sundial’s expected to announce Q4 2020 results on March 17. In the first nine months of 2020, it had net revenue of 47.1 million CAD, slightly lower than a year earlier. If we annualize that to 63 million CAD ($50 million), it’s currently trading at 47 times sales based on a $2.35 billion market capitalization. However, if it uses $250 million of its cash hoard to buy down-on-their-luck Canadian cannabis growers at a more reasonable multiple of, say, 5x-6x sales, it would be able to double its annualized sales virtually overnight. In my latest article, I mentioned that Sundial moved away from wholesale to selling its own branded products. As a result, its sales dipped by 54% in the third quarter. An acquisition would immediately close the gap in sales that occurred by abandoning the wholesale model. That could be worth $1-2 per share to investors, which would raise its share price to between $3 and $4 as a result. It’s Virtually Worthless Okay, I’m getting a little hyperbolic. I’m not sure it’s ready for the scrap heap just yet. It’s trading at less than four times its cash-per-share of 33 cents ($488 million divided by 1.46 billion shares). That ought to count for something. But here’s the thing. It’s one thing to say Sundial will be able to run out and acquire a bunch of down-on-their-luck cannabis companies, integrate them successfully, and live out a prosperous future. The reality is much more difficult. If you’ve written about mergers & acquisitions as long as I have, the one thing you realize is that most don’t deliver anywhere near the “so-called synergies” touted when the deals are first announced. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is still working through some growing pains with its investment in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). And while Canopy Growth is benefiting from former Constellation CFO David Klein’s strong leadership, it’s taken him 14 months to get it on the right track. As many have found out in the cannabis world, having a lot of cash to spend is no guarantee of success. The Bottom Line As I stated in February, I believe that current shareholders are better served if Sundial stays the course on its transformation to brand owner from flower provider, continues to work with the Canadian provinces it has supply agreements, and keeps its cash stash for a rainy day. If it does, it’s got a shot at $4 sometime in the next 12-24 months. If it makes a splashy acquisition, in my opinion, it’s one more nail in its coffin. On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?Â appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • A Law Firm Aimed To Turn VOA Into A Trump Propaganda Machine. Now It Faces Ethics Questions.

    McGuireWoods even targeted an ex-client, apparently violating ethics rules, as it helped to boot journalists who wouldn't bolster Donald Trump's image.

  • All about Gemini, the Winklevoss Bitcoin Exchange

    Gemini is a private, licensed digital asset exchange that also offers custodian services for digital holdings. It was founded in 2014 in the United States by the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, and has now expanded its operations to Europe and Asia.﻿﻿ (For more, see Winklevoss Interview: Bitcoin Payment System Worth $400 Billion.) They already offer Bitcoin and Ether Trading; commencing May 19, 2018, they are set to also offer trading in Zcash. Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are reportedly also expected to be approved.

  • Tesla says its "Full Self-Driving" software doesn't actually mean cars are autonomous

    Tesla recently told California regulators that the "Full Self-Driving" beta software it's testing with select customers doesn't make them autonomous — nor will it any time soon.Why it matters: The company is charging $10,000 extra for the not-really-self-driving, might-arrive-someday addition to its standard Autopilot adaptive cruise-control and lane-keeping feature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMeanwhile, CEO Elon Musk is selling investors on the notion that its full self-driving tech will enable Teslas to become money-generating robotaxis.Our thought bubble: Tesla has one message for customers and investors, and another one for legal authorities.Catch up quick: Legal transparency website PlainSite this week released a year's worth of correspondence between Tesla lawyers and the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which regulates autonomous vehicles.The agency had been pressing Tesla for details about the technology's evolving capability since late 2019 while reminding the company that it does not have a permit to deploy autonomous vehicles in California.Details... In one November 2020 letter, Tesla emphasized that its FSD beta software had limited functionality.The software is "not capable of recognizing or responding" to "static objects and road debris, emergency vehicles, construction zones, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, and unmapped roads."In a December follow-up, Tesla reiterated that its FSD capability, including a City Streets pilot feature, did not make the vehicles autonomous.Even when fully released to all customers, the FSD system "will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assistance feature."Reality check: Tesla's "full self-driving" system isn't designed to drive itself, and an attentive human driver must always be in control.What they're saying: The DMV told Forbes it continues to gather information on the rollout of Tesla's software but would not comment on whether the agency thinks the company's "full self-driving" terminology is misleading for customers.Consumer groups and safety advocates have repeatedly hit Tesla for overselling the capabilities of its Autopilot feature, including the "full self-driving" option.The bottom line: Musk's already-missed goal to have a million Tesla robotaxis on the road by 2020 seems less likely than ever.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A New Gun-Control Bill Would Close the Charleston Loophole - Here's What That Means

    On March 11, the US House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at strengthening background checks for gun buyers. Both pieces of legislation will now go to the Senate, where they'll need 60 votes to pass.

  • North Korea 'not responding' to US contact efforts

    The Biden administration has tried several ways to get in touch with North Korea, officials say.

  • a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators, 03/13/2021