SpaceX knocks out late-night Friday launch from Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX waited a day, but ended up launching the company’s 65th orbital mission of the year.

A Falcon 9 carrying 22 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites lifted off at 11:38 p.m. Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40.

The first-stage booster for the mission made its fifth flight with another landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic.

It marked the 49th Space Coast launch of the year with all but three coming from SpaceX.

Across all of its launch pads, though, it was SpaceX’s 65th orbital launch of the year: 36 from Cape Canaveral, 10 from Kennedy Space Center and 19 from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

That doesn’t include the Starship and Super Heavy launch attempt from Texas in April that ended short of orbital altitude. Its awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for a second attempt with the new massive rocket already on the new and improved launch pad.

The company already surpassed its 2022 record of 61 launches back on Sept. 3 and is on track to reach at least 80 for the year.